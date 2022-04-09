Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel announces Synchro Festival event

Since its launch, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has received a few in-game events, with the last one wrapping up just a few days ago on April 3. Now, players are gearing up for yet another event just around the corner.

Konami has announced that the Synchro Festival exhibition event will be launching in Master Duel on April 12 and will be lasting a little over a week until April 21.

As the name suggests, players will only be allowed to use Synchro cards in their Extra Deck while playing the event. This means that Fusion, Xyz, and Link monsters will all be banned in the event, as well as some other cards to help out with balance.

The rewards themselves are similar to previous exhibition events in Master Duel in the past. Players will earn medals at the end of each duel, once you reach a certain amount of medals, you’ll be rewarded with gems. The number of gems you get fluctuates throughout the event, however. In total, players will be receiving around 2,300 gems, should they complete the event.

In addition, players will also be able to earn Synchro Reward tickets, a Synchro Festival 2022 title, and a Flower Gathering Duel Mate base.

The Synchro Festival follows the Xyz Festival and N/R Festivals, which restricted players to using Xyz monsters and Normal/Rare cards in each of their respective events. So far, both Fusion and Link summoning have yet to receive their own in-game festival, so it won’t be shocking if one of those comes next.