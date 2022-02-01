Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel closes ranked ladder for first season, opens up 28-day login mission

It has been just under two weeks since Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel exploded onto consoles and Steam on January 19 after a surprise launch. The game is focused primarily on live player-versus-player duels, launching with a ranked ladder system similar to games like League of Legends and Starcraft II. This ranked season closed today, meaning that all player-versus-player duels won’t move you up or down on the ladder. Instead, the game simply keeps you at the rank you obtained at the close of the season.

In order to entice players to keep logging into the game, developer and publisher Konami has added a 28-day mission, but you can claim once a day for logging in. If you manage to collect the gems for all 28 days, you’ll earn a total of 620 Gems. While this isn’t enough for a full 10 pack of booster packs, it does set a standard and a cadence for players to expect a handful of Gems every month.

There’s currently no word on how long this offseason will last, or if the Event tab, which has read “coming soon” since launch, will open up soon. Hopefully, this downtime will lead to less frustrating and more laid-back matches.