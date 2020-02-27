Zarude, the rogue monkey, is the next Mythical Pokémon in Sword and Shield

The next mythical Pokémon coming to Sword and Shield is Zarude, the rogue monkey, a Dark and Grass-type.

The Pokémon Company previously teased a brief outline of this Pokémon several weeks ago. Eager trainers were speculating what it could be, and now we have our first look. Unfortunately, beyond a first look, we don’t have much else. We don’t know when this Pokémon will be available to capture, or how we can obtain it add it to our collection.

Beyond what it is, it’s typing, and that it’s ability is going to be leaf guard, Zarude remains a mysterious we’re going to learn about in the future. It could release in one of the upcoming DLCs, or it could arrive as a free update. The Pokémon Company describes how, “When fighting, it swings around using trees and their branches, attacking relentlessly with its sharp claws or any other means it has. Its quick wit helps it excel in combat.”

For now, we continue to speculate more about when and how we can capture Zarude. At least we know what Pokémon it is, and how it could potentially fit into our roster.