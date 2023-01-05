Zombie Survival MMO The Day Before gets a brand new hi-def gameplay trailer

The Day Before is an upcoming open-world zombie survival MMO. It’s been a few years since The Day Before was announced but its new trailer finally shows off gameplay and reveals it is now being backed by NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX.

Set in a post-pandemic America, The Day Before focuses on humans trying to make a living while surviving in a world full of undead hordes. Nearly two years after the game’s announcement back in January of 2021, developer Fntastic has released a short trailer showcasing gameplay. The video didn’t reveal much about the game itself but did showcase it running with multiple players and tons of zombies. On top of that, it uses NVIDIA DLSS 3 and includes enhanced ray tracing.

Its 58-second runtime saw characters running through an abandoned highway, defending a store from the undead, and working together to investigate a dark tunnel system. Players will have to fight back flesh-eating zombies and contend with living and breathing humans fighting to survive. They’ll choose to work together to collect food, water, weapons, and cars, in safety, or they can go in alone and fend for themselves in the harsh world.

Days before the trailer dropped, the game was featured in the video GeForce Beyond at CES 2023. The Day Before is listed as Steam’s top wishlisted game. However, it hasn’t been without its issues. The game was delayed and during that time was updated to Unreal Engine 5.

This isn’t the first horror game Fntastic has worked on. Propnight is their take on the game of hide-and-seek. Players turn into props found around a map and hide from frightening characters whose goal is to hunt down and kill the props. The Day Before will release on March 1, 2023 and will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.