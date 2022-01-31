Swords of Legends Online is getting its first expansion and moving to a free-to-play model

Publisher Gameforge has announced that Swords of Legends Online will be getting its first expansion next month. It’s also revealed that the game is moving to a free-to-play model, allowing anyone to pick it up and play it on their PC.

The shift to free-to-play and the release of the game’s first expansion will come in late February. This is also when Gameforge finally brings the game to Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The new expansion is called The Firestone Legacy and will add new content such as raids, PvP, Zones, Playable Class Characters, and much more. This is the first expansion Swords of Legends Online has ever had, and it comes alongside the most significant content the game’s seen to date.

The Firestone Legacy introduces two new classes, the Fox Mage and Warrior, and new character slots for you to use. The level cap will be increased past Level 37, and Chapters 11 and 12 will be added for players to work through.

Finally, in addition to the new 10-player dungeons and flight races, a whole new world, Shenzhou, adds new locations for players to explore, like the Snowing Bloom Paradise, Cloudscape, and Changhe Mountains. It’s not clear if the expansion will need to be purchased, but new players will certainly be able to work through the base game for no charge.

Content update 2.0 for Swords of Legends Online will mark the expansion’s release and the free-to-play move. From this point, there won’t be any pay-to-win elements, meaning the only content players will be able to buy is cosmetic.