The Last of Us remake, Factions multiplayer could arrive in 2022, says industry insider

Industry insider Tom Henderson claimed on Wednesday that the long-rumored remake of The Last of Us could debut in the latter half of 2022. According to Henderson’s anonymous sources, the game is “nearly finished,” despite the fact that PlayStation hasn’t even officially announced the game yet.

Henderson also lightly touched on the status of Naughty Dog’s multiplayer project, assumed to be a standalone version of The Last of Us’ Factions multiplayer mode. When asked for updates on the standalone multiplayer title, the insider implied that the mode could be nearing completion, set for release at the end of 2022, or potentially both. As with any bits of unconfirmed information, it’s worth taking these claims with a grain of salt until we hear something official from PlayStation or Naughty Dog.

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9k — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

Naughty Dog initially announced that The Last of Us’ Factions multiplayer wouldn’t be included in the then-upcoming The Last of Us Part II in 2019. At the same time, the company stated it would work on developing a separate multiplayer title that would presumably take after the fan-favorite multiplayer mode. We haven’t heard much since then, aside from a few job listings that seem to confirm the company is working on a standalone multiplayer title.

As for the rumored remake of The Last of Us, we know a lot less about it. Bloomberg (paywall) previously reported that a remake of PlayStation’s hit 2013 title was in development for the PlayStation 5. The game, if it exists, has yet to be officially announced.