The Chiefs Fight to Prove Who Is the Ultimate Safe Driver in the ‘Bingle Battle’ Grand Finale Livestreams

This article is sponsored by Bingle.

After weeks of competition to prove their safe driving skills, we finally got to see the epic conclusion of the “Bingle Battle” series. Six competitors from The Chiefs, Australia’s top League of Legends team, were challenged by Bingle to shift their gears and drive safely in Crash Team Racing, Rocket League, and Gran Turismo 7.

Bingle is known for making car insurance simple and easy to use, but for The Chiefs this was going to be far from easy, in fact, this was going to be one of their toughest challenges they had faced yet. For the final week, the six challengers were set to verse each other in all three racing games to determine their overall safe driving abilities.

It would not be as easy as one-two-three as they had to change strategy from one game to another knowing that the game rules had been changed from how they are used to playing it. The winner could really be anyone at any point.

Similar to the previous rounds, a demerit points system was in place and the competitor with the lowest overall score was crowned as the ‘Bingle Battle’ champion.

So, who won the ‘Bingle Battle’?

With all the 6 gamers playing at the same time, there were unexpected bumps and clumps (of cars) as they attempted their strategies to finish first whilst keeping the lowest score possible. In the end, it was Vauxie who rose to the challenge and has officially earned the title of the ‘Bingle Battle Champion.’

View all the safe driving thrills and spills of the grand finale in the video below:

This is a paid sponsorship. Insurance issued by AAI Limited ABN 48 005 297 807 trading as Bingle Insurance. Read the Product Disclosure Statement before buying this insurance. Go to bingle.com.au for a copy. Target Market Determination also available.