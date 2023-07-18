Gamepur x PAX West 2023 Giveaway – Win A Free 4-Day Pass

Gamers travel from all over the world to attend events and conventions. Whether it’s Sakura-Con, Comic-Con, PAX, or anything in between, gathering together with dedicated fans is one of the biggest joys of attending a convention. Because of this, Gamepur has partnered with PAX West 2023 to offer fans a chance to win a 4-Day convention badge.

PAX West 2023 will be taking place September 1 – 4, 2023 at the Seattle Washington Convention Center. Fans will have the opportunity to check out upcoming games, speak to dedicated teams of developers, and even meet famous gamers and podcasters like the McElroy Brothers. Additionally, dozens of panels will offer the opportunity to learn more about developing games, being part of the gaming community, and celebrating the diversity that makes up such a wonderful culture.

Enter to Win a Free 4-day PAX West 2023 Badge

To enter the Gamepur-held PAX West 2023 Badge contest, players can submit their entries below using the Gleam.io application. The contest will run from July 18 2023 through July 30 11:59 PT. Gamepur will give away five PAX West 2023 badges to randomly selected entrants on July 31, 2023.

Please note that this contest is for a General Admission Badge, and does not include travel or lodging accommodations for the convention. However, those who win a badge can look at the Pax West 2023 official website for information best places to stay, and all the exciting events and guests planned for this year’s experience.

Gathering with fans and gamers of all types for a chance to share stories about beloved games is a truly magical opportunity. PAX West 2023 is sure to have plenty for every type of gamer and any kind of fan, and with so many exciting new games coming out in the next year, it is not a convention to miss.