Top 20 Video Games To Play With Your Girlfriend, Ranked

Life’s joys are sweeter shared, and the same goes for gaming. However, not all co-op gaming experiences are created equal.

Navigating the sea of co-op games can be tricky when finding the perfect match to play with your significant other. That’s why I’ve curated a list of the best games to play with your girlfriend. Or partner. I don’t know your life.

20. Raft

Image via Redbeet Interactive

Developed by: Redbeet Interactive

Redbeet Interactive Platforms : PC

: PC Multiplayer: Online Co-Op

To test whether your girlfriend is survival-ready or if you’ll be shouldering all the apocalypse weight, try Raft.

This survival game throws you into the shoes of a castaway, armed with nothing more than a small lifeboat and a plastic hook, challenging you to make it in the vast ocean.

19. Portal 2

Image via Valve

Developed by: Valve

Valve Platforms : PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

: PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch Multiplayer: Local, Online and LAN Co-Op

Cracking puzzles solo feels dull once you’ve experienced the thrill of tackling Portal 2 puzzles together with your girlfriend.

Portal 2 is a highly cooperative game and the perfect introduction for someone who has never played games before.

18. Stardew Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developed by: ConcernedApe

ConcernedApe Platforms : PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch

: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch Multiplayer: Local and Online Co-Op

Stardew Valley excels in every aspect, but its true magic shines when experienced in co-op mode.

Nothing beats the joy of waking up and doing some fishing, farming, or mining with the company of your significant other.

17. Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developed by: Epic Games

Epic Games Platforms : PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch

: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch Multiplayer: Local and Online Co-Op

Fortnite is a free online shooter game, a Minecraft-like LEGO survival game, a mid racing game, and a washed-down version of Rock Band. If you don’t find at least one of those games appealing enough to play with your girlfriend, then I don’t know what to tell you.

16. Minecraft

Image via Minecraft’s YouTube Channel

Developed by: Mojang Studios

Mojang Studios Platforms : PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch

: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch Multiplayer: Local and Online Co-Op

Minecraft needs no introduction, but you probably hadn’t thought playing this game with your girlfriend would be a good idea. Whether you’re looking for a chill, creative experience in sandbox mode or a long-term survival playthrough, Minecraft has got you covered.

15. Left 4 Dead 2

Image via Valve

Developed by: Valve

Valve Platforms : PC, Xbox

: PC, Xbox Multiplayer: Local and Online Co-Op

Left 4 Dead 2 is a classic. There is a reason this 2009 game has as many concurrent players as it does nearly 15 games after its release.

If you like zombies but not spooky games, then Left 4 Dead 2 is the game to play with your girlfriend.

14. Human Fall Flat

Image via No Brakes Games

Developed by: No Brakes Games

No Brakes Games Platforms : PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Mobile

: PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Mobile Multiplayer: Local and Online Co-Op

Human: Fall Flat is more fun to watch than to play. There, I said it. But that’s also why it’s extremely fun to play with your girlfriend. Who else is going to laugh at how terrible you are at this game?

13. Payday 2

Image via Overkill Software

Developed by: Overkill Software

Overkill Software Platforms : PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch Multiplayer: Local and Online Co-Op

Money Heist made me romanticize the whole heist thing. And while I’ll never look as good as those guys did in a red jumpsuit, that won’t stop me from trying to complete every heist in Payday 2.

Smoothly executing a heist while avoiding alarms through perfect coordination with your criminal crew makes for a fantastic gaming experience.

12. The Quarry

Image via 2K

Developed by: Supermassive

Supermassive Platforms : PlayStation, Xbox and PC

: PlayStation, Xbox and PC Multiplayer: Online and Local Co-Op

Supermassive is committed to making Final Destination-like games until the formula is perfected. While The Quarry is not their overall best, it’s their best co-op offer.

If you don’t mind a bit of slasher spookiness, then The Quarry is a great game to play with your girlfriend.

11. Borderlands

Image via Gearbox

Developed by: Gearbox

Platforms : PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch Multiplayer: Local and Online Co-Op

Borderlands 2 is the best in the series, but any Borderlands entry you can get your hands on will do.

Borderlands is Mad Max, the shooting game, but with less drama and more wacky lines. While you can play and enjoy this game solo, there is nothing quite like looting and shooting all over Pandora with your girlfriend.

10. Goat Simulator 3

Image via Coffee Stain North

Developed by: Coffee Stain North

Coffee Stain North Platforms : PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Mobile

: PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Mobile Multiplayer: Local and Online Co-Op

I was actually surprised to find out that Goat Simulator 3 is, in fact, a sequel. That really should tell you the kind of game you’re in for, but in case it doesn’t, brace for a gaming spree where you’ll be hoof-stomping an old lady’s face while she fires rockets at you and other equally outrageous antics.

9. PowerWash Simulator

Image Via FuturLab

Developed by: FuturLab

FuturLab Platforms : PlayStation, Xbox and PC

: PlayStation, Xbox and PC Multiplayer: Online Co-Op

I’m totally guilty of ignoring IRL house chores but pouring copious amounts of time into power-washing mud from playgrounds and dust from Italian palazzos. Though this state of mind is less than desirable, I’m telling you, PowerWash Simulator is one of the best games you and your girlfriend can play.

8. Cuphead

Image via Studio MDHR

Developed by: Studio MDHR

Studio MDHR Platforms : PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

: PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Multiplayer: Local Co-Op (and Online through Steam’s remote play feature)

Relationships are all about sharing, and there’s quite nothing like sharing the frustration of not being able to beat Cuphead bosses with each other. The lasting scars inflicted by these bosses are unparalleled, but hey, at least there’s someone else who gets your agony now, right?

7. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Image via Steel Crate Games

Developed by: Steel Crate Games

Steel Crate Games Platforms : PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Mobile

: PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Mobile Multiplayer: Local Co-Op (and Online as long as you use a third-party voice chat app)

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a communication exercise for couples, and that’s exactly why it’s a game you and your girlfriend should play.

In this game, one of you’ll hold the instructions to safely disassemble a bomb while the other is in charge of listening and executing the instructions just so you don’t blow up to pieces.

6. Lethal Company

Image via Zeekerss

Developed by: Zeekerss

Zeekerss Platforms : PC and Mobile

: PC and Mobile Multiplayer: Online Co-Op

Rumor has it that mixing business with pleasure is a no-no, but what’s ethics when you work for the largest and deadliest corporation in the world?

In Lethal Company, you’ll explore vibrant or eerie moons stripped of resources. It’s an easy-to-play and affordable game that promises unforgettable moments. Who knows, you might find out your girlfriend is, in fact, the most lethal company after a few matches.

5. Moving Out 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developed by: SMG Studio and DevM Games

SMG Studio and DevM Games Platforms : PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC

: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC Multiplayer: Local and Online Co-Op

For a game that’s all about getting furniture on a moving truck before the timer runs out, there was actually a lot of slapping in my Moving Out 2 playthrough.

Moving Out 2 offers yet another chaotic experience you can voluntarily put your couple through. It’s wildly fun, and each scenario offers something new and unexpected. If you’re down for a quick gaming session, Moving Out 2 is the game you should play with your girlfriend.

4. Phasmophobia

Image via Kinetic Games

Developed by: Kinetic Games

Kinetic Games Platforms : PC and Xbox

: PC and Xbox Multiplayer: Online Co-Op

Phasmophobia beckons for a lights-out, girlfriend-included gaming session.

There is nothing quite like sharing triumphs, mishaps, screams, and surprises in this multiplayer paranormal encounter. It’s the kind of horror experience that keeps you glued, chaining one game after another.

3. Overcooked 2

Image via Ghost Town Games

Developed by: Team17

Team17 Platforms : PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

: PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Multiplayer: Online and Local Co-Op

If you need a new reason to argue with your partner, why not pick up Overcooked or Overcooked 2 for a fun cooking and yelling session?

Overcooked is a chaotic co-op game in which you run restaurants on a floating pier, a spooky graveyard, and a literal truck on the road. It’s a game that demands you and your partner to stay on top of your game as you chop, roast, plate, and deliver the client’s orders timely.

2. Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developed by: Larian Studios

Larian Studios Platforms : PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

: PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Multiplayer: Local Co-Op and Online Co-Op

When you’re not arguing over meals, you could be fighting about who gets to romance Shadowheart.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best adventure games to play with your girlfriend. You both get to create your own characters and dive into a split-screen adventure to uncover all the secrets Faerun has to offer. If you ever make it past Act 1, that is.

1. It Takes Two

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developed by: Take-Two

Platforms : PlayStation, PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

: PlayStation, PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Multiplayer: Local Co-Op

I firmly believe most co-op games are designed with the intent of breaking up couples, but not It Takes Two. This is the game to play with your girlfriend if you want to solidify your relationship.

It Takes Two hams up one entertaining scenario after the other. Just when you’ve grasped your current tool or skill set and finally moved past the fun of flattening your partner with your hammer, it takes two drops of something new to keep you engaged.