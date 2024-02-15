Ranking All Tomb Raider Remaster’s Outfits To Celebrate Lara Croft’s Birthday

Recommended Videos

February 14 marks the anniversary of Lara Croft, an occasion its creators ensure you remember with the deliberate launch of Anniversary and Tomb Raider Remastered on this very day.

As we celebrate this 27 landmark in Lara’s career as a heritage defiler, I can think of plenty of better ways to commemorate her legacy in the gaming industry than judging her outfits. But I’m going to do it nonetheless. Whether Lara is raiding tombs or lounging at home, her style never fails to make a statement. You probably remember her in a long braid, fitting shorts, and a blue or dark tank top. However, allow me to take down memory lane to reminisce the best Lara Croft outfits — from a classic ensemble to daring catsuits, each outfit brings its own flair to the adventure. Now that Tomb Raider Remastered is in our hands, let’s explore the best outfits in the game.

Tomb Raider 3 Nevada Outfit

Image by Gamepur

This “desert-ready” ensemble is absolutely overhyped. It’s not that the Tomb Raider Remastered version is terrible; it’s just that the Nevada Outfit was never good to begin with. What’s the point of blue camo pants in the middle of the desert? If anything, this outfit makes her an easier target.

Tomb Raider 3 South Pacific Outfit

Image by Gamepur

In Tomb Raider 3, Lara wears a slight variation to the classic outfit: there’s a new color scheme and a white crop top. It’s a subtle change that fits the tropical setting of the South Pacific but doesn’t introduce anything groundbreaking.

Tomb Raider 1 Home Outfit

Image by Gamepur

When I think of Lara Croft in her mansion, Tomb Raider 1‘s home outfit is the first thing that comes to mind, and the Remaster does a pretty solid rendition of that. It’s the classy barefoot, baggy jeans, and a sports bra trio that we’ve all come to know and love.

Tomb Raider 2 Home Outfit

Image by Gamepur

The original Tomb Raider 2 outfit makes me go, “What are those.” However, Tomb Raider Remastered has completely redone this outfit, especially the extremely angular boots, and turned it into one of the best home outfits for Lara Croft.

Related: PowerWash Simulator – How to complete Croft Manor

Tomb Raider 2 Antarctic Outfit

Image by Gamepur

Is the Antarctic Outfit flashy? Definitely not, but it’s probably the first practical outfit Lara got to wear in the Tomb Raider franchise. Lara’s camouflage trousers and practical gear make this outfit suitable for icy adventures. Its functionality earns it a spot in the wardrobe rotation.

Tomb Raider 3 Catsuit Outfit

Image by Gamepur

The Catsuit showcases a stylish design and attention to detail. While this Tomb Raider Remastered outfit oozes confidence and sass, I have to shave a few points off because this is probably slightly uncomfortable for all of Lara’s parkour shenanigans. Also, because Tomb Raider 3 is the worst in the trilogy.

Tomb Raider 2 Tomb Raider Evening Robe

Image by Gamepur

Lara Croft’s stylist was on a roll in Tomb Raider 2, which carries over to the Remastered outfits. You probably remember this evening robe from the Home Sweet Home level, the game’s final chapter in Croft Manor. It really goes out to show that Lara doesn’t need to stop serving looks, even if she’s at home.

Tomb Raider 2 Sola Wetsuit Outfit

Image by Gamepur

Lara’s wetsuit in Tomb Raider 2 is sleek and practical. It marks a significant moment in Lara’s journey, in which she also dynamically adapts to extreme environments. Were the underwater adventures great? No, but underwater levels never are. Still, this Tomb Raider Remastered Outfit is one of the best.

Tomb Raider 2 Bomber Jacket Outfit

Image by Gamepur

You’ve got to love how Lara found a random aviator’s jacket and decided to change lives. Lara’s bomber jacket kept her warm and revitalized a dying fashion trend in the late 90’s. It’s a blend of ruggedness and style, which perfectly embodies the essence of Lara’s adventurous spirit.

Classic Lara Croft Outfit

Image by Gamepur

Lara’s original outfit from Tomb Raider 1 is angular and graphically outdated. It’s also been memed to death. But you wouldn’t dare deny it’s an iconic outfit in Tomb Raider Remastered, or in any entry of the franchise, for that matter. If someone’s dressing up for Lara Croft for Halloween, this is the costume they’ll pick. This look single-handedly revolutionized video game fashion and set the stage for Lara’s adventure-ready style.