Splatoon 2 Version 5.1.0 Patch Notes

Splatoon 2's 5.1.0 update is arriving on Jan. 8, and below we have the full patch notes available for you. There are a lot of weapon rebalancing going on, along wuith specials with different point requirements, so make sure you know the new values for each one.

Splatoon 2 Update 5.1.0 Patch Notes

Splattershot Tentatek Splattershot Kensa Splattershot Hero Shot Replica Octo Shot Replica Decreased ink consumption by roughly 8%. Luna Blaster Luna Blaster Neo Kensa Luna Blaster Decreased amount of time after firing before being able to take further actions by roughly 4/60 of a second. Decreased ink consumption by roughly 17%. L-3 Nozzlenose L-3 Nozzlenose D Kensa L-3 Nozzlenose Increased ink consumption by roughly 15%. Reduced the effect of the Main Power Up gear ability. Changed the amount of gear ability required to deal up to 33.3 damage from 1.8 times to 2.4 times the amount of the primary gear ability. Each secondary gear ability is worth 0.3 of the primary gear ability. Splat Charger FIrefin Splat Charger Kensa Charger Hero Charger Replica Slightly narrowed the area covered by ink droplets from fired shots. Bamboozler 14 Mk I Bamboozler 14 Mk II Bamboozler 14 Mk III Reduced the effect of the Main Power Up gear ability. Changed the amount of gear ability required to deal up to 99.9 damage from 4.1 times to 4.4 times the amount of the primary gear ability. Each secondary gear ability is worth 0.3 of the primary gear ability.

Specifications for the following special weapons have been changed.

Special Weapon Change Splashdown Extended the area within which damage is dealt upward. This change makes it easier to deal damage to mid-air opponents from even a moderate distance. There is no change to the damage area for opponents standing near but lower than the epicenter of the blast. Increased damage dealt to opponent Ballers by roughly 21%. Baller Decreased duration of active time from roughly 7 to roughly 6 seconds.



Points required for using specials have been changed for certain main weapons

Weapon Before After Tentatek Splattershot

Octo Shot Replica 210 200 Octobrush

Herobrush Replica 180 170 Enperry Splat Dualies 210 200 L-3 Nozzlenose 190 210 L-3 Nozzlenose D 180 200 Bamboozler 14 Mk I 180 200 Soda Slosher 200 210 Tenta Camo Brella 200 210

Downloading the latest update will prevent matching with players at the Shoal that are using previous update data.

With this update, we have made adjustments to the abilities of certain weapons to effectively hold the line of battle or to ink turf from afar. However, we have limited these adjustments in such a way that they should not affect weapon selection for players experienced with using these weapons.

Following this update, we plan to consider similar adjustments for many other weapons going forward. Additionally, we will continue to watch for and analyze weapons that appear to have few or no drawbacks, and that also perform well against all other weapons.

We plan to distribute the next update in late April 2020.

Next page