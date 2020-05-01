How to Get Focus Lenses in Warframe

Focus Lenses in Warframe allow you to siphon part of your earned experience into Focus, a resource that is used to upgrade your Operator and unlocks new skills. They can be equipped on Level 30 Warframes and weapons and will siphon part of the experience earned from the deaths of enemies.

Lenses will all coincide with the five Tenno schools, and will earn Focus specifically for the skill tree that they correspond to:

Madurai

Vazarin

Naramon

Unairu

Zenurik

There are four different types of Lenses. The standard Focus Lens, the Greater Lens, the Eidolon Lens, and the Lua Lens. All of them are obtained via various means, but the more powerful lenses will always need a Lens from the rank below them to build.

Focus Lens

Focus Lenses can be obtained from Bounties given out by Konzu in Cetus, or Eudico in Fortuna. You will need to do that Level 20-30, and Level 30-50 Bounties to have a chance at getting these items. They can drop randomly upon completion of any stage of the Bounties. Focus Lenses can also be traded between players.

A Focus Lens will convert 1.25x of excess affinity into Focus points.

Greater Lens

Blueprints for the Greater Lens can be purchased from the Market for 200,000 Credits. You can also buy a complete Greater Lens for 40 Platinum as long as The Second Dream quest has been completed. When you buy the blueprint, you can then build a Greater Lens using the following resources:

25000 Credits

1 Forma

1 Argon Cyrstal

1 Orokin Cell

4 matching Focus Lenses

A Greater Lens will convert 1.75x of excess affinity into Focus points.

Eidolon Lens

You can get the blueprint for the Eidolon Lens from Tier 5 Bounties at Cetus. You may also trade with other players for the blueprint. Complete Eidolon Lenses can be purchased from the Market for 80 Platinum. When you get the blueprint, you can build the Eidolon Lens using the following resources:

25000 Credits

1 Greater Lens

5 Breath of the Eidolon

Breath of the Eidolon can be earned by completing Bounties on Cetus. An Eidolon Lens will convert 2.25x of excess affinity into Focus points.

Lua Lens

Blueprints for the Lua Lens can be obtained from Rotation C Lua Disruption missions. When you have the blueprint, you can build the Lua Lens using the following resources:

25000 Credits

1 Eidolon Lens

5 Somatic Fibers

The Lua lens will convert 3.25x of excess affinity into Focus Points.

