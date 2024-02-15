5 Great Pirate Video Games To Play If Skull and Bones Doesn’t Shiver Your Timber

Recommended Videos

Unearthing hidden treasures, belting out epic sea shanties, and indulging in plenty of rum are classic elements of pirate gaming. However, if Skull and Bones fell short of meeting your expectations, I’ve got your back, captain.

So, you boot up this “quadruple-A” game that’s been in development for 11 years only to be babied through the basics for an hour and discover that the “really deep world” is, in fact, terribly shallow. If this ship game has left you yearning for actually good pirate games, there are a few fantastic ones you can try to set sail beyond the waters of Skull and Bones.

Sea of Thieves

Image via Rare Ltd

Sea of Thieves is the best alternative to steer your ship if you didn’t enjoy Skull and Bones.

You can sail solo or with a crew of scallywag friends in multiplayer. This Rare game offers unparalleled freedom on the high seas. You can raise the anchor, fight rival crews, and uncover buried treasures with fewer restrictions and faster progression.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Image via Ubisoft

While not a multiplayer experience, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is the best pirate gaming experience today.

You’ll join the notorious pirate Edward Kenway, set sail in the Caribbean, engage in epic naval battles, and explore exotic islands in search of riches.

Mind you, this is still an Assassin’s Creed game, so expect tons of stealth and repetitive open-world activities. Still, you’ll get seamless ship combat and a vast world to explore in exchange.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Image via Steam

If you’re OK with leaving the action pirating behind to embrace a more richly written experience that heavily leans on tactical combat, set sail for Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire‘s waters.

This Obsidian Entertainment game blends traditional pirate lore with fantasy elements. It offers a unique RPG experience on the high seas, with a sprawling map filled with dangerous foes and hidden treasures. Like in any Pillars of Eternity, your choices shape the course of your adventure, so if Skull and Bones‘ story felt a bit shallow for you, this pirate game is for you.

Sid Meier’s Pirates

Image via Firaxis

The X in your best pirate game treasure map points directly to Sid Meier’s Pirates. Look, I know it doesn’t look as flashy as the games above, but it’s a classic that every aspiring captain should pick up.

As with all of Sid Meier’s games, Pirates is a classic strategy game that puts you in command of your pirate crew. Engage in sword fights, navigate treacherous waters, and plunder enemy ships as you rise through the ranks of piracy. Pirates is a true gem of the genre with its timeless gameplay and charming retro aesthetic.

The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition

Screenshot by Gamepur

You say my 2004 game suggestion is old, and I raise you a 1990 classic: The Secret of Monkey Island, re-imagined for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2009. If Skull and Bones‘ gameplay feels a bit rusty, then this pirate game from three decades ago has lots to offer.

Join the bumbling Guybrush Threepwood in the Monkey Island Special Edition to solve puzzles, engage in witty banter, and explore vibrant locales in this beloved point-and-click adventure series. With updated graphics — you should see the original — and a revamped soundtrack, it’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and modern gaming.