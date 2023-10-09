Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Best Outfits, Ranked

Each Outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage provides a perk that will give you an added bonus while you’re exploring the Round City of Baghdad. Some of these outfits are absolutely fantastic additions to your adventure, while others seem flat-out useless and don’t offer much benefit at all.

There are 7 outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that come with the base game, although one of those is only accessible to people who purchased the Deluxe Edition. The others can be acquired by opening Gear Chests, completing missions, or finishing contracts. If you’re looking for which outfits are the top tier to get in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and which ones you should avoid, here they are ranked from worst to best.

7. Zanj Uprising Outfit

Unless you’re looking to go on a rampage and steal everything in sight, I just don’t see the benefit to the Zanj Uprising Outfit. It gives you a maximum of 40% less impact of illegal actions on your notoriety, but that still doesn’t seem like a lot. Considering it’s extremely easy to remove your wanted posters and it’s barely a hassle to do so, there are a lot better Outfits you can consider investing in.

The Zanj Uprising Outfit can be found inside of the Gear Chest at the Upper Harbor.

6. Sand Outfit

Inspired by one of Ubisoft’s other titles Prince of Persia, this Deluxe Edition unlock has a theme centered around time. The Sandfit will slow down time for up to five seconds if you take a lethal hit. This is a great outfit for those who might be struggling with the combat and just want to survive that little bit longer.

The Sand Outfit is only available to those who purchase the Deluxe Pack for Assassins’ Creed Mirage.

5. Abbasid Knight Outfit

If you enjoy living life on the edge then the Abbasid Knight Outfit is probably the one for you. This regenerates up to 3% health every two seconds when unseen, up to a maximum of 50% health. It is best paired with the Abbasid Knight Sword which will give your light attacks 30% more damage when under the 50% health threshold.

The Abbasid Knight Outfit can be found at the Gear Chest in the Monastery of the Virgins.

4. Hidden One Outfit

The Hidden One Outfit provides a maximum of 15% additional focus when performing Stealth kills, which seems quite low compared to the benefits you can get from other outfits. Still, it’s great to use if you’re clearing larger areas with a lot of enemies nearby. I’d recommend if you want to build up those Focus Chunks to also invest in the Focus Boost Skill in the Predator tree. Stacking these two will make Focus build a lot quicker.

The Hidden One Outfit in Assasin’s Creed Mirage can be acquired by getting the Gear Chest in Al-Jahiz’s House.

3. Milad’s Outfit

The Milad’s Outfit makes it up this high because it’s just so damn cool. After an air assassination, a blinding light goes off and disorients others within a 15-meter radius. Walking around with a flashbang attached to your head might not be the safest idea, but it’ll let you take out multiple enemies before they know what’s hit them.

Milad’s Outfit can be unlocked by using five Mysterious Shards at The Ancient Place.

2. Rostam Outfit

Running around at full sprint without making any noise is the dream of an assassin. The Rostam Outfit will let you do exactly that, and it’s quite silly to see this one in action. You’re able to run right behind anyone without them even getting the slightest idea you’re there. The Roastam Outfit is perfect if you love running around and introducing guards to your hidden blade.

The Roastam Outfit will be given to you after completing The Marked Coins contract from the Contract Board.

1. Initiate of Alamut Outfit

Making as little noise as possible is going to keep you out of fights in Assasin’s Creed Mirage, and the Initiate of Alamut Outfit does exactly that. This outfit allows you to assassinate others while reducing the noise created by a maximum of 100%, which is huge. It’ll allow you to take out enemies that are very close to one other without them noticing. Because Mirage is so stealth-focused, this outfit is going to help you immensely when paired with other stealth gear. Between the Roastam and Initiate of Alamut, they both do similar tasks, either one is fantastic and feel free to change these out depending on your playstyle.

You’ll receive the Initiate of Alamut Outfit during the Taking Flight mission in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It is one of the earliest missions you’ll do in the story while being introduced to the Hidden Ones.