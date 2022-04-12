5 letter words ending in K – Wordle Game Help
It may look bleak, but there are plenty of words that end with k, so give it a whack.
Wordle is a puzzling game that will leave you exploring the outer reaches of your mind for a word that helps you. Thankfully, we thought ahead and have five-letter words ending in K for your convenience.
Take a glance at the list below and see if any of these fit within Wordle’s daily puzzle. Here are some standouts:
- Amuck
- Aleck
- Black
- Blank
- Bleak
- Blink
- Block
- Brick
- Brink
- Brisk
- Chalk
- Cheek
- Chunk
- Clack
- Click
- Cloak
- Clank
- Clock
- Cluck
- Clunk
- Crick
- Drink
- Drunk
- Flask
- Flick
- Flack
- Fleek
- Flock
- Greek
- Plank
- Prank
- Prick
- Quack
- Quick
- Shark
- Slack
- Sleek
- Smack
- Smirk
- Snack
- Stack
- Stalk
- Stark
- Steak
- Stock
- Stick
- Stink
- Stuck
- Thank
- Think
- Track
- Trick
- Whack
- Whisk
- Wreck
- Wrick
There are many, many words that end in the letter “K.” We only struck the surface, so hopefully one of these will help you in Wordle.
When you try to figure out the Wordle puzzle, try to experiment with different consonants and vowels one by one, starting with A. Switching up the vowel in the middle of the word may significantly help you too, such as “thank and think” and “clock and clank.”
If you’re struggling to find words ending in L, there are plenty like brawl, camel, and equal, among many others.