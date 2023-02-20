5 letter words ending with EAT – Wordle Game Help

Finding it difficult to make sense of the clues in today’s Wordle? You’ve been able to narrow down the clues to learn that the word ends with “EAT,” but you can’t think of any words that fit. It’s not some obscure word you would find in a competition, but the possibilities just aren’t coming to mind. But if you had a word list with all five letter words that end with “EAT,” you might just maintain your streak.

Sometimes the word list doesn’t narrow down the possibilities enough, and there are tips to help you make the most of your remaining tries.

What five letter words end with EAT?

There are eight common five-letter words that end with the letter “EAT,” which are:

Bleat

Cheat

Cleat

Great

Pleat

Sweat

Treat

Wheat

With eight words and six tries available to you, you have a decent chance of guessing today’s Wordle. If you aren’t sure how to narrow down the list, here are some tips.

Don’t go down the list alphabetically. While the small amount of words might it tempting, you will miss your daily streak if the word is “Treat” or “Wheat.” This is also assuming you have six tries; you might have already tried a few words and have less than that. Jump around the list as much as you can, gathering hints before you guess.

Eliminate words whose letters you know are not correct. For example, if you see “Cleat” and figure out that the word doesn’t have “C” or “L,” other words with those letters will not be correct. You can safely eliminate them and focus on the remaining words, which have a higher chance of being the correct word.

Save your last two remaining tries for more precise guessing. While it’s nice to guess the word quickly, you limit yourself if your guesses are wrong. Ensure that you have found enough clues to make accurate guesses and use as many letters as you can. That makes your final guesses more likely to work.

With these tips and the following word list, you should easily narrow down today’s Wordle and maintain your daily streak.