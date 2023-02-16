5 letter words ending with IC – Wordle Game Help

Can’t find the answer to today’s Wordle? Some of the letter clues can trip you up and risk breaking your streak since you can’t think of the word. Fortunately, Wordle doesn’t put any obscure or forgotten words you might find in a competitive word game. With a list of words and some tips, guessing the word and keeping your streak will be easy.

Today’s clues indicate that the word ends with the letter “IC.” Here is the list of words ending with those letters and advice to help you make the most of the list.

What five letter words end with IC?

There are 36 common five-letter words that end with “IC,” which are:

Antic

Aspic

Attic

Auric

Basic

Civic

Colic

Comic

Cubic

Cynic

Ethic

Genic

Logic

Ludic

Lumic

Lyric

Mafic

Magic

Manic

Medic

Mimic

Music

Optic

Panic

Pubic

Punic

Relic

Sonic

Stoic

Tonic

Topic

Toxic

Tunic

Typic

Vatic

Yonic

If you still aren’t sure where to start or how to deduce the right word, try these tips:

Don’t go down the list alphabetically; jump around to get as many clues as possible. Starting from “Antic” and working your way down will burn through your tries quickly. Unless you have evidence pointing to those words as the right answer, it’s best to jump to words like “Magic” or “Sonic” to get more clues.

Eliminate words that don’t fit the clues you uncover. For example, if you know that “Tonic” gave you three incorrect hints, it’s unlikely any word with “T,” “O,” or “N” will be correct. You can safely cross those words off the list and continue guessing.

Try to avoid words with duplicate letters. Words such as “Mimic” or “Cynic” won’t give you as many clues if you try them out. Unless you are sure that duplicate letters exist in the word, it’s best to leave those words for your third and fourth try to eliminate other possibilities.

Save your final two tries for more precise guesses, using the first four to gather as many clues as possible. You can wait until the last try to guess the word, but you are more at risk of breaking your streak.

With the list above and the following advice, you should have no problem finding today’s Wordle!