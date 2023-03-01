5 letter words ending with OSE – Wordle Game Help

Can’t get past today’s Wordle? You figured out that the last three letters are “OSE,” but you can’t find the first two. There are a few words that end with those letters, and thankfully it’s nothing obscure or something you’ve never heard of. With a word list that contains words that end with those three letters, you shouldn’t have a problem-solving today’s Wordle.

If the list isn’t enough to inspire you, there are tips you can use that will help you narrow down the possibilities. You can then maintain your daily streak for the next day.

What five-letter words end with OSE?

There are ten common five-letter words that end with “OSE”, which are:

Arose

Chose

Close

Goose

Loose

Moose

Noose

Prose

Those

Whose

There are a few more words on this list than there are tries. If you are stumped, here are some tips to help you narrow the possibilities.

Test words with duplicate letters. While not normally the advice you would get in most Wordles, most words on this list have two “O”s. Finding out if two “O”s are in the words (or not) is valuable since that’s a good chunk of the list. You eliminate many words regardless of whether you are right or wrong.

Test words that use the first two letters of each word. Words such as “Lamps” can test words such as “Arose,” “Loose,” “Moose,” and “Prose.” You can then eliminate those words if you find out their letters are incorrect. If the letters are correct, you should keep them since it’s possible they could be the word you are looking for.

If you have already tested some words, look at the clues you uncovered. If any incorrect letters match the words on this list, you know they are not correct. This should narrow the possibilities without forcing you to use a try.

It might take some detective work, but you should be able to find today’s Wordle without any problems!