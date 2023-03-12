5 letter words ending with TH – Wordle Game Help

Stumped with today’s Wordle? You figured out that the last two letters of the puzzle end with “TH” but nothing else. You can’t seem to think of any words that fit the criteria, even though you know you’ve encountered those words before. It’s not an obscure word, but it’s certainly not something that’s coming to mind. With a word list only containing words ending with those two letters, you might jog your memory and solve the puzzle.

If the word list isn’t enough, there are strategies you can use to find the word while keeping some of the challenge.

What five letter words end with TH?

There are 42 common five letter words that end with “TH”, which are:

Berth

Birth

Booth

Broth

Cloth

Couth

Crwth

Death

Depth

Earth

Faith

Fifth

Filth

Firth

Forth

Froth

Girth

Grith

Heath

Loath

Mirth

Month

Mouth

Neath

Ninth

North

Sheth

Sloth

Smith

Sooth

South

Swath

Teeth

Tenth

Tooth

Troth

Truth

Width

Worth

Wrath

Wroth

Youth

With only six tries, you won’t be able to test every word. Here’s what you can do to narrow the list down.

Test out unique letter words (ie. Smith) to get more hints. While there are a considerable number of duplicate letter words, you might waste valuable clues trying to test them. Narrow your possibilities down with the unique letter words, then test the duplicates once you are confident they can be right.

Eliminate words whose letters you know are incorrect. For example, if you test “Death” and realize that the first three letters aren’t correct, that eliminates many words. Words such as “Neath” or “Tenth” can’t be correct, since one letter would always be wrong. That helps narrow down the list considerably.

Check previous tries to see what letters you can eliminate. While it’s not fun to look at past failures, you can get useful information that helps you narrow down the possibilities. This helps preserve your remaining tries while getting you closer to the answer.

You must be careful with your remaining tries, but you can solve today’s Wordle and maintain your daily streak!