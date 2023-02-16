5 letter words starting with MA – Wordle Game Help

Can’t think of any five-letter words that start with the alphabets “MA”? Wordle’s clues will always help you get to the right word, but you can’t think of any ideas. The word might seem obscure, but Wordle will never give you a word that would require searching in the farthest reaches of a dictionary. You can keep your streak for another day with a proper word list and some advice.

Here is a list of all the five letter words that start with “MA” and some tips to help you narrow down the correct answer.

What five letters words start with MA?

There are 46 common five-letter words that start with the letters “MA,” and they are:

Macho

Macro

Madam

Madly

Mafia

Mafic

Magic

Magma

Magus

Mahal

Maize

Major

Maker

Makes

Malai

Mammy

Manga

Mange

Mango

Mangy

Mania

Manic

Manly

Manna

Manny

Manor

Manse

Manta

March

Mardy

Marks

Marry

Marsh

Mason

Massy

Match

Mater

Mates

Matey

Matte

Mauve

Maven

Mavin

Maxim

Maybe

Mayor

If you aren’t able to narrow down the word from the list, here are some tips that might help:

Don’t go down the list in ascending order. Unless you have enough clues to justify it, you will waste valuable tries going down from “Macho”. Jump around with words such as “Mauve” and “Magic” to give yourself more clues before you make a decision.

Start eliminating words based on the clues you have already obtained. If you try a word such as “Manly” and get three incorrect clues, you can conclude that words with “N,” “L,” and “Y” are not going to be the correct word.

Try to avoid words with duplicate letters (such as words with two “S”s). While Wordle sometimes has solutions with duplicate letters, you are better off finding as many clues as possible in the first two tries. If you are positive that words like “Massy” or “Matte” might be correct, then give them a go.

Use your first four tries to investigate more clues, then save the last two tries for the correct solution. This gives you breathing room for more precise guesses and gives you a safe failure in case your first guess was wrong.

With this word list and helpful tips above, you should find today’s Wordle without an issue!