5 letter words that start with KI – Wordle Game Help

Is today’s Wordle stumping you because the clues seem too vague? Knowing that the word starts with “KI” doesn’t help much, because it’s not a common start to many words. The good news is that Wordle doesn’t throw obscure words at you and expect you to know them. If you have a word list of all the possible words in front of you, finding today’s Wordle should not be too difficult.

For those who are still struggling even with the word list, there are tips that can help you narrow down the possibilities for the correct answer.

What five letter words start with KI?

There are 12 common five letter words that start with “KI”, which are:

Kicks

Kicky

Kiddo

Kills

Kinda

Kinds

Kindy

Kinks

Kinky

Kiosk

Kirin

Kitty

You have six tries to guess the correct word, or even less if you have tried a few other words as well. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your remaining tries.

Jump around the list rather than go down alphabetically. You don’t have enough clues to waste on words that are similar to each other. Instead of going from “Kicks” and going down, jump around to words such as “Kiosk”.

Don’t be afraid of testing duplicate letters. Many words on the list have duplicate letters (ie. two “K”s), and you put yourself at a disadvantage by not testing them.

Eliminate words whose letters are not correct. For example, if you test “Kinds” and find out the word doesn’t have “N”, “D”, or “S”, then any words with those letters aren’t going to be in the correct answer. Doing this will massively cut down on the words you need to try.

Leave your last two tries for proper guessing. Use every other try to gain as much information as possible, then use the information for more accurate guesses. If you don’t give yourself room, you will just resort to guessing throughout the process, which hurts your chances.

If you use your clues properly and ensure you narrow down the list, you should be able to find today’s Wordle without an issue.