5 letter words that start with POL – Wordle Game Help

Finding today’s Wordle too difficult to crack? You found out that the answer starts with “POL,” but you can’t think of many words that fit. Wordle might throw difficult words at you, but nothing obscure or anything you would need a dictionary for. With a word list that only includes words with those three letters in front, you might be able to jog your memory.

Should you still struggle with finding the answer even with the word list, there are tips you can try to ensure you can maintain your daily streak.

What five-letter words start with POL?

There are four common words that start with the letters “POL”, which are:

Polar

Polis

Polka

Polyp

The good news is that if you have at least four tries, you will easily get today’s Wordle. All you have to do is put in each word, and you will eventually get the answer. Given those circumstances, it would be difficult to fail since you would have at most two tries remaining after testing all the words.

If you have less than four tries, you must be more conservative. Here are some tips to help you make the most of them.

Test words are made up of the last two letters of each word. You already know “POL” is correct, and you just want the word with the last two letters. For example, “Arise” tests the last two letters of the top two words in the list. If “Arise” is completely wrong, then you are left with “Polka” and “Polyp”. Should the situation be different and “Arise” is mostly correct, then the word is either “Polar” or “Polis”.

Think about words that often come up in conversation. Words such as “Polar” are somewhat common, with “Polka” and “Polyp” occasionally coming up. “Polis” might be rare depending on the topics you discuss. Of the four, which is most likely going to be selected as a word?

Look at previous words you tested and see if you can eliminate any words based on them. Wordle requires five correct letters, and any word that contains an incorrect letter will obviously be wrong. With only four possible words, you shouldn’t have too much trouble coming to a conclusion.

There shouldn’t be much detective work to do unless you are down to your last try. You can find the answer to today’s Wordle and maintain your daily streak.