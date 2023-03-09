5 letter words with ER in the middle – Wordle Game Help

Is today’s Wordle looking like it is impossible to solve? You figured out that the letters “ER” are in the middle, but nothing else is working. Those two letters are common and don’t narrow down the potential words much. It’s not some obscure word, but it’s also common enough that you don’t have any clues to look elsewhere. With a word list that only contains words with “ER” in the middle, you can jog your memory and solve the puzzle.

If the word list isn’t enough to narrow down the possibilities, there are tips you can try to give yourself a plan of attack. They can preserve some of the challenge of the puzzle while giving you some clues to start your search.

What five letter words have ER in the middle?

There are 65 common five letter words that have “ER” in the middle, which are:

Acerb

Aerie

Alert

Avert

Beret

Berry

Berth

Beryl

Clerk

Derby

Derpy

Eerie

Every

Exert

Feral

Ferry

Fiery

Germs

Herbs

Heron

Hertz

Inert

Jerks

Jerky

Leery

Mercy

Merge

Merit

Merry

Nerdy

Nerts

Nerve

Nervy

Opera

Overt

Peers

Perch

Peril

Perks

Perky

Perry

Pervy

Query

Rerun

Serum

Serve

Shero

Sperm

Stern

Terce

Terms

Terra

Terry

Terse

There

Twerk

Twerp

Users

Verbs

Verge

Verse

Verso

Verve

Where

Xerox

It’s unlikely that you will be able to try every single word with only six tries. You must have a plan to eliminate words to find the correct answer. Here are some tips to help you devise one such plan.

Try unique letter words to get more hints. While “Terra” or “Where” could be the correct answer, there are too many duplicate letter words to narrow it down. Try unique letter words like “Mercy” to give you more hints. If you deduce that the word has duplicate letters, you can make a better guess.

Remove words from the list whose letters you know are incorrect. For example, if you try “Stern” and realize that every other letter except for “ER” is wrong, then you know what words to eliminate. Words such as “Terse” can’t be correct since you know the word doesn’t have an “S” in it.

Check previous tries to see if you can eliminate words that way. Don’t let your previous failures get to you, as they can tell you which words on the list are wrong. Make the most of your tries and eliminate words that you know are incorrect. This preserves your remaining tries while getting you closer to the answer.

It’s a long word list, and you might have to do some work. But you will eventually be able to find today’s Wordle and maintain your daily streak.