A Bit of Help from Blissey request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pippa has a request for you. A while back, she was attacked by a wild Pokémon. That was when Blissey came to her aid and rescued her. Now, Pippa wants nothing more than to give thanks to the wild Pokémon that saved her life. Here is how you complete the A Bit of Help from Blissey request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You unlock this request after receiving the Slumbering Lord of the Tundra mission and have added Blissey to your Pokédex. Blissey commonly appears in the southwest section of the Alabaster Icelands near where the Arena’s Approach is. After the conditions have been met, you will find the request posted on the blackboard in Galaxy Hall. After receiving the request, head to the Alabaster Icelands and talk to Pippa at the Snowfields Camp.

Meet Pippa in Avalugg’s Legacy after talking to her at the camp. She will have a short conversation with you before an Abomasnow appears. Be sure to have a fire-type Pokémon at the ready before talking to Pippa. After the battle is over, Pippa will have twisted her ankle. Luckily, Blissey appears once again to help her out. Pippa will reward you with a Shiny Stone and a Max Revive.