A Dash of Courage errand guide – Horizon Forbidden West

Milduf needs your help gathering some cooking supplies and a new pan. Seems his old pan isn’t doing the trick anymore and he needs you to find a replacement until he can get a new one forged. Luckily, the nearby Scrounger Site has what you need. Here is how you complete the A Dash of Courage errand in Horizon Forbidden West.

Talk to Milduf in Chainscrape to get this errand. After a brief cutscene, he will ask Aloy to collect some ingredients and fetch him a new pan to cook with. He needs two ingredients; Bitter Leaf and Boar Meat. Time to put your hunter-gatherer skills to the test. After talking to Milduf, head outside of Chainscrape and check around the river for Bitter Leaf.

During this quest, you will learn that Bitter Leaf is easy to find around rocky areas. The area next to the river is perfect. Use your Focus to locate the Bitter Leaf. Remember, it is a bright green plant. You will also need to find some boars. Luckily, they can be found in the same area as the Bitter Leaf. Just be careful not to spook them.

After you’ve collected the leaves and the meat, head to the Scrounger Site by following the road northwest of Chainscrape. The Scrounger Site is just on the other side of the wooden bridge to the northwest. You will know you are in the right area thanks to the piles of scrap. Take out the Scroungers. It is easy to knock off the parts on their backs first before going in for the kill. You can easily kill them if you remain stealthy. After they are defeated, search the scrap piles until you find the part needed for Milduf.

Make your way back to Milduf in Chainscrape. He will still be inside the large central building you found him in to start the errand. After a short cutscene, you will be rewarded with a nice meal, some xp, and a skill point.