A Token of Gratitude request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

As you work your way through obtaining the many legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll want to complete the request A Token of Gratitude. In it, Medi will explain to you how a mysterious Pokémon assisted her out of nowhere. The Pokémon gave her a flower and helped guide her way home to her family. You’ll need to find this Pokémon in a field of flowers to potentially track it down again. In this guide, we cover how to complete the A Token of Gratitude request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The only item Medi provides you with is a Gracidea. You’ll need to find a field of Gracidea flowers to locate this mythical Pokémon, and encounter it to add it to your collection. The field of flowers Medi is talking about is not too far from your current position, to the west of the Fieldworks camp.

When you arrive, you’ll find that all of the flowers are dead in the surrounding area. Medi will return, shouting a thank you for the Pokémon to help them get home, all those years ago. Suddenly, the flowers will return, and Shaymin, the mythical Pokémon, will appear. You’ll then have the chance to capture it and add it to your Pokédex. The request will complete after you catch the Pokémon.