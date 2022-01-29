Aim for the Big Leagues! request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Taggart has a challenge for you. He wants to see how good your aim is and wants you to partake in a little target practice in Jubilife Village. The target: a bunch of balloons. Do you have what it takes to pop them all? Here is how you complete the Aim for the Big Leagues request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Taggart can be found along the main road that leads through the center of Jubilife Village. His request will appear after you have completed the task of calming Kleavor. Talk to him and he will tell you that he wants you to do a little target practice for prizes. After talking to him, you will need to run out of the village and find him again along the road to Prelude Beach. Talk to him again to start the challenge.

When the challenge starts, you will see a large number of Drifloon balloons appear. Use the balls given to you to pop as many as you can. Your goal is to score at least 10,000 points. This is easily done. Make sure to line up as many balloons as possible. The more balloons you pop with a single throw, the more points you receive. Be sure to pop the golden balloons whenever they appear since they are worth more points.

Once the time limit expires, Taggart will talk to you and give you a reward. You will get better rewards depending on how well you performed. For breaking the 10,000 point mark, Taggart will reward you with 15 Great Balls and a Nugget.