Alien singing encounter and correct lyrics guide in Chapter 6 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Collector’s Emporium Ticket

There are lots of different areas to explore in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and plenty of things to do there. Players will visit alien planets, strange forbidden zones in space, and even space stations built out of the heads of gods.

In Chapter 6, while exploring a space station, players will have the option to go into a bar with the rest of the team before heading off to find a former friend. While there, they will meet a character called Lipless who will ask you to sing a song with them.

If players are willing to take the time to sing a song it can get them the Collector’s Emporium Ticket, an item which will normally cost them 5000 Credits. You will, however, need to get the lyrics right to impress Lipless to the point that they will give you this prize.

Like a hurricane

Through the rain

Above, you can find the lyrics that you will need to sing with the alien, and doing so will net you your Collector’s Emporium Ticket, which is much better than actually paying for it. Overall, this doesn’t have any impact on the broader story, it will just allow you to go and visit the Emporium while you are on Knowhere.