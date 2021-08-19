All Black Desert Online redeem codes (August 2021)
Black Desert Online, developed by Pearl Abyss, is one of the most popular MMORPGs in which players can choose their own characters and do housing, fishing, farming. In addition to this, they can also participate in large player versus player siege events and castle battles.
Now, progressing in the game might consume a lot of time, and in that case, you can use various redeem codes released by Pearl Abyss from time to time that will offer free luxury boxes, fireworks, and more.
Black Desert Online Codes
Some of the Black Desert Online codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
- FLON-DORG-OLDE-NEGG
- SEAS-ONPR-ESEN-T328
- WINT-ERSE-ASON-GIFT
- BURN-INGT-IMEI-SNOW
- whichclassareyou
- 5YEA-RANN-IVER-SARY
- FIFT-HANN-IVER-SARY
- BDOHLNY
- 0225-WEAR-ETHE-ONE!
- BDO2021
- BDO98DR
- BDO5F95
- BDO65FR
- BDONOXA
- BDO56TR
- BDOHPNY
- BDOKTW2
- BDOHMM
How to redeem Black Desert Online codes
- Go to the official Black Desert Online website and login with your Pearl Abyss account.
- Under the Shop section, click on Redeem Coupon and paste your code.
- Click on Use button to redeem your code and claim your rewards.