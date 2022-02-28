All A Melemele Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
The start of your Alolan adventure begins in Pokémon Go.
The Season of Alola has come to Pokémon Go, and with it, plenty of Alolan Pokémon for players to grab and add to their collection. You’ll want to find these Pokémon as quickly as possible to add them to your Pokédex and go for some of the better options released for this event. The first event for the season is Welcome to Alola, and it features the Special Research A Melemele Adventure. In this guide, we cover all A Melemele Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
The event will be available for a limited time during the Season of Alola.
All A Melemele Adventure Special Research Tasks and Rewards
These are all of the tasks and rewards for completing them for the A Melemele Adventure Special Research.
Task 1
- Catch 10 Pokémon – Alolan Rattata encounter
- Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 5 Normal-type Pokémon – Yungoos encounter
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and 10 Pinap Berries
Task 2
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon – 5 Razz Berries
- Use 7 Berries to help catch a Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon – Pikipek encounter
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and 1 Charged TM
Task 3
- Catch 6 Normal-type Pokémon – Yungoos encounter
- Catch 3 different species of Normal-type Pokémon – Yungoos encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms – Alolan Rattata encounter
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Premium Raid Pass
Task 4
- Send 5 gifts to friends – 10 Great Balls
- Catch 12 Pokémon – 7 Pinap Berries
- Win a raid – Alolan Meowth encounter
Rewards: 8,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and 15 Ultra Balls