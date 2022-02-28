The Season of Alola has come to Pokémon Go, and with it, plenty of Alolan Pokémon for players to grab and add to their collection. You’ll want to find these Pokémon as quickly as possible to add them to your Pokédex and go for some of the better options released for this event. The first event for the season is Welcome to Alola, and it features the Special Research A Melemele Adventure. In this guide, we cover all A Melemele Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

The event will be available for a limited time during the Season of Alola.

All A Melemele Adventure Special Research Tasks and Rewards

These are all of the tasks and rewards for completing them for the A Melemele Adventure Special Research.

Task 1

Catch 10 Pokémon – Alolan Rattata encounter

Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokémon – Yungoos encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and 10 Pinap Berries

Task 2

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon – 5 Razz Berries

Use 7 Berries to help catch a Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon – Pikipek encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and 1 Charged TM

Task 3

Catch 6 Normal-type Pokémon – Yungoos encounter

Catch 3 different species of Normal-type Pokémon – Yungoos encounter

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms – Alolan Rattata encounter

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Premium Raid Pass

Task 4

Send 5 gifts to friends – 10 Great Balls

Catch 12 Pokémon – 7 Pinap Berries

Win a raid – Alolan Meowth encounter

Rewards: 8,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and 15 Ultra Balls