All abilities for Nozomi Hinata in Monark

The first of the human allies you meet is Nozomi Hinata. The president of the True Student Council, she is a hybrid Tank and Healer, fulfilling the Paladin archetype neatly with abilities like Aegis and Healing Prayer. If you’re aiming to plan out your build, you’ll want to know all of the abilities for Nozomi Hinata in Monark.

Healing Prayer : Heals the HP of an ally other than yourself. Upgrades increase healing power.

: Heals the HP of an ally other than yourself. Upgrades increase healing power. Aero Lance : Perform a sharp thrust attack that launches a shockwave. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform a sharp thrust attack that launches a shockwave. Upgrades increase damage. Charm Resistance : Increase resistance against Charm.

: Increase resistance against Charm. Defensive Standby : Increase DEF by 30% for 1 turn when selecting the Wait command.

: Increase DEF by 30% for 1 turn when selecting the Wait command. Sleep Resistance : Increase resistance against Sleep.

: Increase resistance against Sleep. Critical Pike : Perform an attack with a high chance of landing a Critical Hit. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform an attack with a high chance of landing a Critical Hit. Upgrades increase damage. Windcleaving Spear : Perform a broad lance sweep, hitting all targets within range.

: Perform a broad lance sweep, hitting all targets within range. Defense Hormone : Increase an ally’s DEF by 1 stage.

: Increase an ally’s DEF by 1 stage. Concentration : Doubles the amount the AWAKE gauge increases for three turns.

: Doubles the amount the AWAKE gauge increases for three turns. Protean Spear : Attack with a thrust, then increase your own DEF. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack with a thrust, then increase your own DEF. Upgrades increase damage. Sweeping Shield : Perform an attack that shifts the position of all enemies within range. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform an attack that shifts the position of all enemies within range. Upgrades increase damage. Guardian’s Guidelines : Increase the POWER of the user’s Assist Attacks for three turns.

: Increase the POWER of the user’s Assist Attacks for three turns. Piercing Javelin : Attack all enemies within range, then decrease your own ATK. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack all enemies within range, then decrease your own ATK. Upgrades increase damage. LUK UP : Passively increase LUK by a fixed percentage.

: Passively increase LUK by a fixed percentage. Counterstance : Increase the POWER of the user’s Counter Attacks.

: Increase the POWER of the user’s Counter Attacks. Light of Hope : Make an earnest wish, allowing all allies within range to use their abilities at no cost. Only activated within Awakened, and removes the Awakened status.

: Make an earnest wish, allowing all allies within range to use their abilities at no cost. Only activated within Awakened, and removes the Awakened status. Renewing Prayer : Apply an effect to an ally that slightly heals HP with every action. Cannot be used on the user.

: Apply an effect to an ally that slightly heals HP with every action. Cannot be used on the user. Refined Ego : Increase the amount the AWAKE gauge rises when using Resolve.

: Increase the amount the AWAKE gauge rises when using Resolve. Light of Salvation : Fully heal all allies with range. Only activated within Enlightened, and removes the Enlightened status.

: Fully heal all allies with range. Only activated within Enlightened, and removes the Enlightened status. April Showers : Execute a 2~6 hit barrage of high-speed repeated thrusts. Upgrades increase damage.

: Execute a 2~6 hit barrage of high-speed repeated thrusts. Upgrades increase damage. PSY UP : Passively increase PSY by a fixed percentage.

: Passively increase PSY by a fixed percentage. Sword Dance : When performing an Assist Attack, raise the assisted unit’s ATK instead for three turns.

: When performing an Assist Attack, raise the assisted unit’s ATK instead for three turns. MOV UP : Passively increase MOV by a fixed percentage.

: Passively increase MOV by a fixed percentage. Rejuvenating Prayer : Remove stat debuffs from an ally, excluding special status effects.

: Remove stat debuffs from an ally, excluding special status effects. Restoration Prayer : Remove all status ailments except Madness, Awakened, Enlightened, and special statuses.

: Remove all status ailments except Madness, Awakened, Enlightened, and special statuses. Aegis : Receive all attacks, status ailments, and stat debuffs in place of the target.

: Receive all attacks, status ailments, and stat debuffs in place of the target. Helter-Skelter : Execute a 2~5 hit barrage on all enemies within range. The chances of a higher hit-count increase with the user’s LUK.

: Execute a 2~5 hit barrage on all enemies within range. The chances of a higher hit-count increase with the user’s LUK. Aegis+: Receive all attacks, status ailments, and stat debuffs in place of all allies within range.

Nozomi’s a sturdy unit in battle — her primary role is to soak up damage, but not necessarily dish it out. Her primary attack should be Protean Spear to self-buff her DEF five times. Use Aegis or Aegis+ when you need to protect dying units, and heal if your Pride unit is high on MAD or too far away. Sweeping Shield is useful for repositioning enemies into better groups, allowing your teammates to get more damage out of their AoEs, as well.