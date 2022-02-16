All abilities for Ryotaro Date in Monark
Snatch some easy victories.
The Pactbearer of Gluttony shows up to save you shortly after entering the Second-Year Building. This character focuses on fulfilling the thief archetype — stealing items and buffs before applying debuffs through fast attacks and combos. Here are all of the abilities for Ryotaro Date in Monark.
- Rout Shot – HIT: Attack and enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s accuracy and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage.
- Headshot: Fire a gunshot with a high chance of landing a critical hit. Upgrades increase damage.
- Confuse Resistance: Increase resistance against Confuse.
- Indomitable Spirit: When remaining HP is 90% or higher, survive fatal damage one time.
- Rout Shot – AGI: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s AGI and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage.
- MOV UP: Passively increase MOV by a fixed percentage.
- Lose Agency: May inflict Confuse on an enemy.
- Snatch Equipment: Attempt to steal an item held by the enemy.
- Plunder Equipment: Attack with a chance of stealing an item held by the enemy. Upgrades increase power.
- Rout Shot – DEF: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s DEF and increasing your own. Upgrades increase damage.
- Rout Shot – ATK: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s ATK and increasing your own. Upgrades increase damage.
- Rout Shot – HP: Perform a 2-hit combo attack that heals 25% of the damage dealt as HP.
- Scavenge: When defeating an enemy with this ability, increase the chance of an item dropping proportional to the excess damage dealt.
- Gluttonous Burst: Amass every last scrap of energy before unleashing it upon all enemies within range. This attack can only be activated in Enlightened, and it removes the Enlightened status.
- Plunder Buff: Attack with a chance of stealing one stat buff from the enemy. Upgrades increase damage.
- Trigger Happy: Fire a salvo of bullets, hitting all enemies within range. This attack can only be used in Awakened, and it removes the Awakened status.
- Absorb HP: Perform an 3-hit combo attack on all enemies within range that heals 25% of the damage dealt as HP. Upgrades increase damage.
- Double Rout Shot: Attack an enemy with a chance of inflicting two random stat debuffs on the target and buffing those same two stats on the user.
- Refined Ego: Increase the amount the AWAKE gauge rises when using Resolve.
- Rapid Fire 4X: Fire a 4-hit fusillade of turbo-velocity bullets. Upgrades increase damage.
- Rapid Fire 6X: Fire a 6-hit fusillade of bullets faster than the eye can see. Upgrades increase damage.
- Snatch Skill: May inflict Seal on an enemy. If successful, the enemy’s Arts and Authorities become available through Resonance.
- Lose Agency+: May inflict Confuse on all enemies within range.
- Necrophagy: When defeating an enemy with this ability, gain a stat buff proportional to the excess damage dealt. Upgrades increase damage.
- Snatch Buff+: Attempt to steal 1 stage’s worth of each stat buff from every enemy within range.
Ryotaro is the quintessential thief archetype — aside from the Fiend of Gluttony, he is your only source of stealing items in the game. That isn’t all he can steal, though — Snatch Buff is very potent against bosses who tend to self-buff a lot, and Rout Shot can negate and buff at the same time. Rapid Fire 4 and 6x are your primary attacks when you’re set with buffs and want to dish out the damage.