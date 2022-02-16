All abilities for Ryotaro Date in Monark

The Pactbearer of Gluttony shows up to save you shortly after entering the Second-Year Building. This character focuses on fulfilling the thief archetype — stealing items and buffs before applying debuffs through fast attacks and combos. Here are all of the abilities for Ryotaro Date in Monark.

Rout Shot – HIT : Attack and enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s accuracy and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack and enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s accuracy and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage. Headshot : Fire a gunshot with a high chance of landing a critical hit. Upgrades increase damage.

: Fire a gunshot with a high chance of landing a critical hit. Upgrades increase damage. Confuse Resistance : Increase resistance against Confuse.

: Increase resistance against Confuse. Indomitable Spirit : When remaining HP is 90% or higher, survive fatal damage one time.

: When remaining HP is 90% or higher, survive fatal damage one time. Rout Shot – AGI : Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s AGI and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s AGI and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage. MOV UP : Passively increase MOV by a fixed percentage.

: Passively increase MOV by a fixed percentage. Lose Agency : May inflict Confuse on an enemy.

: May inflict Confuse on an enemy. Snatch Equipment : Attempt to steal an item held by the enemy.

: Attempt to steal an item held by the enemy. Plunder Equipment : Attack with a chance of stealing an item held by the enemy. Upgrades increase power.

: Attack with a chance of stealing an item held by the enemy. Upgrades increase power. Rout Shot – DEF : Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s DEF and increasing your own. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s DEF and increasing your own. Upgrades increase damage. Rout Shot – ATK : Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s ATK and increasing your own. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s ATK and increasing your own. Upgrades increase damage. Rout Shot – HP : Perform a 2-hit combo attack that heals 25% of the damage dealt as HP.

: Perform a 2-hit combo attack that heals 25% of the damage dealt as HP. Scavenge : When defeating an enemy with this ability, increase the chance of an item dropping proportional to the excess damage dealt.

: When defeating an enemy with this ability, increase the chance of an item dropping proportional to the excess damage dealt. Gluttonous Burst : Amass every last scrap of energy before unleashing it upon all enemies within range. This attack can only be activated in Enlightened, and it removes the Enlightened status.

: Amass every last scrap of energy before unleashing it upon all enemies within range. This attack can only be activated in Enlightened, and it removes the Enlightened status. Plunder Buff : Attack with a chance of stealing one stat buff from the enemy. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack with a chance of stealing one stat buff from the enemy. Upgrades increase damage. Trigger Happy : Fire a salvo of bullets, hitting all enemies within range. This attack can only be used in Awakened, and it removes the Awakened status.

: Fire a salvo of bullets, hitting all enemies within range. This attack can only be used in Awakened, and it removes the Awakened status. Absorb HP : Perform an 3-hit combo attack on all enemies within range that heals 25% of the damage dealt as HP. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform an 3-hit combo attack on all enemies within range that heals 25% of the damage dealt as HP. Upgrades increase damage. Double Rout Shot : Attack an enemy with a chance of inflicting two random stat debuffs on the target and buffing those same two stats on the user.

: Attack an enemy with a chance of inflicting two random stat debuffs on the target and buffing those same two stats on the user. Refined Ego : Increase the amount the AWAKE gauge rises when using Resolve.

: Increase the amount the AWAKE gauge rises when using Resolve. Rapid Fire 4X : Fire a 4-hit fusillade of turbo-velocity bullets. Upgrades increase damage.

: Fire a 4-hit fusillade of turbo-velocity bullets. Upgrades increase damage. Rapid Fire 6X : Fire a 6-hit fusillade of bullets faster than the eye can see. Upgrades increase damage.

: Fire a 6-hit fusillade of bullets faster than the eye can see. Upgrades increase damage. Snatch Skill : May inflict Seal on an enemy. If successful, the enemy’s Arts and Authorities become available through Resonance.

: May inflict Seal on an enemy. If successful, the enemy’s Arts and Authorities become available through Resonance. Lose Agency+ : May inflict Confuse on all enemies within range.

: May inflict Confuse on all enemies within range. Necrophagy : When defeating an enemy with this ability, gain a stat buff proportional to the excess damage dealt. Upgrades increase damage.

: When defeating an enemy with this ability, gain a stat buff proportional to the excess damage dealt. Upgrades increase damage. Snatch Buff+: Attempt to steal 1 stage’s worth of each stat buff from every enemy within range.

Ryotaro is the quintessential thief archetype — aside from the Fiend of Gluttony, he is your only source of stealing items in the game. That isn’t all he can steal, though — Snatch Buff is very potent against bosses who tend to self-buff a lot, and Rout Shot can negate and buff at the same time. Rapid Fire 4 and 6x are your primary attacks when you’re set with buffs and want to dish out the damage.