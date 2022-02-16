All abilities for Shinya Yuda in Monark

While exploring the school grounds, you will inevitably come across the Club Building, where a middle school is engaged in combat with the Pactbearer of Lust. Shinya is not a Pactbearer, but has the ability to use Imagigears in combat, providing his speedy stat debuffs and powerful attacks to the team. Here are all of the abilities for Shinya Yuda in Monark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Accelerating Slash : Attack with a slash, then increase your own AGI. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack with a slash, then increase your own AGI. Upgrades increase damage. Full-Force Slash : Perform a fierce halberd slash. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform a fierce halberd slash. Upgrades increase damage. Leg Breaker : Perform an attack with a chance of reducing the target’s AGI. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform an attack with a chance of reducing the target’s AGI. Upgrades increase damage. Refined Sedative : May inflict Sleep on an enemy.

: May inflict Sleep on an enemy. Clear Mind, Full Heart : Increase the user’s critical chance by one stage.

: Increase the user’s critical chance by one stage. Refined Toxin : May inflict Poison on an enemy.

: May inflict Poison on an enemy. Counterstance : Increase the POWER of the user’s Counter Attacks for three turns.

: Increase the POWER of the user’s Counter Attacks for three turns. Sharp Incision : Attack with a chance of inflicting Bleed.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Bleed. Knockout Blow : Attack with a chance of inflicting Disable.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Disable. Imagigear – Flashbang : May reduce the AGI of all enemies within range.

: May reduce the AGI of all enemies within range. Refined Sealant : May inflict Seal on an enemy.

: May inflict Seal on an enemy. Schism Slash : Perform a downward halberd slam, hitting all targets within range. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform a downward halberd slam, hitting all targets within range. Upgrades increase damage. Jolting Blow : Attack with a chance of inflicting Confuse.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Confuse. Lightning Flash : Attack with a chance of inflicting Disable. This attack can only be performed in Awakening, and it removes the Awakened status.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Disable. This attack can only be performed in Awakening, and it removes the Awakened status. Divine Strike : Execute a charging halberd strike upon all enemies within range. This attack can only be performed in Enlightened, and it removes the Enlightened status.

: Execute a charging halberd strike upon all enemies within range. This attack can only be performed in Enlightened, and it removes the Enlightened status. Whirlwind Slice : Brandish a halberd around wildly, hitting all targets within range. Upgrades increase damage.

: Brandish a halberd around wildly, hitting all targets within range. Upgrades increase damage. Imagigear – Snare : May reduce the MOV of all enemies within range.

: May reduce the MOV of all enemies within range. Armor Breaker : Perform an attack with a chance of reducing the target’s DEF. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform an attack with a chance of reducing the target’s DEF. Upgrades increase damage. Desperate Strike : A full-force assault that forsakes all self-preservation, lowering the user’s DEF to perform a high-power attack. Upgrades increase damage.

: A full-force assault that forsakes all self-preservation, lowering the user’s DEF to perform a high-power attack. Upgrades increase damage. Weapon Breaker : Perform an attack with a chance of reducing the target’s ATK. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform an attack with a chance of reducing the target’s ATK. Upgrades increase damage. Speed Hormone : Increase an ally’s MOV by one stage.

: Increase an ally’s MOV by one stage. Concentration : Doubles the amount the AWAKE gauge increases for three turns.

: Doubles the amount the AWAKE gauge increases for three turns. Attack Hormone : Increase an ally’s ATK by one stage.

: Increase an ally’s ATK by one stage. Refined Ego : Increase the amount the AWAKE gauge rises when using Resolve.

: Increase the amount the AWAKE gauge rises when using Resolve. Choreomania : Perform a powerful attack on a random allied or enemy unit within range, including the user. This attack cannot critically strike. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform a powerful attack on a random allied or enemy unit within range, including the user. This attack cannot critically strike. Upgrades increase damage. Ailment Proficiency: Increase the chance of inflicting status ailments.

Shinya is the human equivalent of the Fiend of Wrath — a high-risk, high reward character that benefits greatly from staying in close combat. Weapon and Armor Breaker are fantastic abilities to keep pressure on units, while Whirlwind Slice is a potent source of AoE damage. Don’t neglect Shinya’s status ailment attacks; however — Confuse and Disable are fantastic crowd-control statuses, while Bleed keeps the pressure on units with high health or a tendency to heal.