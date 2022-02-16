All abilities for the Fiend of Envy in Monark
A desire to deprive other men of theirs.
If you scored high enough in the Envy category during the tutorial quiz or at some point during the story, you will receive the Fiend of Envy. Envy is a bit of an odd duck compared to other fiends — able to dole out significant damage to status’d enemies, but only able to inflict one status. If you’re wondering how to use this unit properly, you’ll want to take a look at all of the abilities for the Fiend of Envy in Monark.
- Sanction – Poison: An attack that deals heavy damage to Poisoned enemies. POWER is increased to 240% against foes afflicted by Poison.
- Sanction – Bleed: An attack that deals heavy damage to Bleeding enemies. POWER is increased to 240% against foes afflicted by Bleed.
- Sanction – Inertia: An attack that deals heavy damage to foes afflicted by Sleep and Disable. POWER is increased to 240% against foes afflicted by Sleep and Disable.
- Sanction – Mania: An attack that deals heavy damage to foes afflicted by Confuse and Charm. POWER is increased to 240% against foes afflicted by Confuse and Charm.
- Sanction – Seal: An attack that deals heavy damage to sealed enemies. POWER is increased to 240% against foes afflicted by Seal.
- Seal Resistance: Increase resistance against Seal.
- Death Resistance: Increase resistance against instant death.
- Seal Ability: May inflict Seal on an enemy.
- Law of the Jungle: An attack that deals damage based on the difference in the user and the target’s levels. Deals more damage if the user’s level is lower.
- Final Hour: May instantly kill an enemy.
- Misplacer’s Malady: Increase the chance of an item dropping upon defeating a target.
- Rotting Luck+: May reduce the LUK of all enemies within range.
- Ailment Aggravation: Cause enemies afflicted by Poison or Bleed to take additional damage with every action.
- Renascent Wound: High chance of inflicting Bleed on enemies with low HP.
- Ultimate Sacrifice: Sacrifice oneself to revive and fully heal all allies in range.
- Transfer Pain: Push the next damage received onto the nearest unit. One-time only.
- Reiterate: Repeat the user’s actions twice.
- Debility Tuning: Attack with a chance of inflicting Seal.
- Follow-up – Seal: Low chance of inflicting targets with Seal when performing an Assist Attack.
- Cognitive Decay: May reduce an enemy’s PSY and AGI. If successful, lowers the user’s stats as well.
- Physical Decay: May reduce an enemy’s ATK, DEF and MOV. If successful, lowers the user’s stats as well.
- Sanity Swap: Attempt to switch the user and target’s MAD gauges.
- Inquisition: Perform an attack that increases in strength with every ailment the target is afflicted by.
- Universal Decay: May reduce all of a single enemy’s stats. If successful, reduces the user’s as well.
- Universal Decay+: May reduce stats of all units within range. If successful, reduces the user’s as well.
Envy, at first glance, appears to take the most advantage of status ailments — however, statuses are rare to inflict and can make Envy feel a little weak in the early and mid-game. Envy’s true power shines in being a pseudo-tank and debuffer with Universal Decay and Transfer Pain. Transfer Pain can redirect damage to the attacker and is extremely useful against bosses, while Universal Decay can make any enemy a lot softer, at the expense of Envy’s stats.