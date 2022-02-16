All abilities for the Fiend of Pride in Monark

After defeating the Pactbearer of Pride, or if you scored high enough on the tutorial quiz in the Pride category, you will receive the Fiend of Pride. This ally is the premier healer of the game and provides access to many status ailments, useful in controlling enemies to prevent getting overwhelmed. Here are all of the abilities for the Fiend of Pride in Monark.

Healing Factor : Heal an ally’s HP. Upgrades increase healing power and reduce cost.

: Heal an ally’s HP. Upgrades increase healing power and reduce cost. Full-Force Slash : Perform a fierce halberd slash. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform a fierce halberd slash. Upgrades increase damage. Follow-up – Poison : Low chance of inflicting targets with Poison when performing an assist attack.

: Low chance of inflicting targets with Poison when performing an assist attack. Optimize Treatment : Increase healing received from items by a fixed percentage.

: Increase healing received from items by a fixed percentage. Toxicology : May inflict Poison on an enemy.

: May inflict Poison on an enemy. Poison Resistance : Increase resistance against Poison.

: Increase resistance against Poison. Inhibit Immunity : Lower an enemy’s resistance to status ailments.

: Lower an enemy’s resistance to status ailments. Sleep Induction : May inflict Sleep on an enemy.

: May inflict Sleep on an enemy. Test Trial – Soporific : Attack with a chance of inflicting Sleep.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Sleep. Quell the Madness : Lower an enemy’s MAD gauge.

: Lower an enemy’s MAD gauge. Sleep Induction+ : May inflict Sleep on all enemies within range.

: May inflict Sleep on all enemies within range. Revive : Revive a fallen ally with 20% HP.

: Revive a fallen ally with 20% HP. Poison Injection : Attack with a chance of inflicting Poison.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Poison. ADE – Cognitive Booster : Increase an ally’s PSY and AGI by one stage, then exhaust the user, inflicting them with Sleep.

: Increase an ally’s PSY and AGI by one stage, then exhaust the user, inflicting them with Sleep. Toxicology+ : May inflict Poison on all enemies within range.

: May inflict Poison on all enemies within range. Healing Factor+ : Heal the HP of all allies within range.

: Heal the HP of all allies within range. Regeneration : Apply an effect to an ally that slightly heals HP with every action.

: Apply an effect to an ally that slightly heals HP with every action. Rejuvenate : Remove stat debuffs from an ally, excluding special status effects.

: Remove stat debuffs from an ally, excluding special status effects. Whirlwind Slice : Brandish a halberd around wildly, hitting all targets within range.

: Brandish a halberd around wildly, hitting all targets within range. ADE – Physical Booster : Increase an ally’s ATK, DEF, and MOV by one stage, then exhaust the user, inflicting them with Sleep.

: Increase an ally’s ATK, DEF, and MOV by one stage, then exhaust the user, inflicting them with Sleep. Banish Madness : Lower an ally’s MAD gauge.

: Lower an ally’s MAD gauge. Total Restoration : Remove all status ailments except Madness, Awakened, Enlightened and special status effects.

: Remove all status ailments except Madness, Awakened, Enlightened and special status effects. Regeneration+ : Apply an effect to all allies within range that slightly heals HP with every action.

: Apply an effect to all allies within range that slightly heals HP with every action. ADE – Universal Booster : Increase all of a single ally’s stats by one stage, then exhaust the user, inflicting them with Sleep.

: Increase all of a single ally’s stats by one stage, then exhaust the user, inflicting them with Sleep. Banish Madness+: Lower the MAD gauge of all allies within range.

Pride’s gimmick is healing and buffing, but don’t let that fool you — with the right Vessels, they can put out significant damage with Full-Force Slash, a powerful single-target attack that also triggers Assist Attacks. A useful trick to using Pride is to combine ADE – Physical Booster with some Sleep cures (items or Rebuke) to constantly buff your main character with ATK, DEF, and MOV bonuses. Once full on buffs — don’t forget you can stack up to five levels of the same buff — Resonance with the team to spread them out, and watch as even the toughest enemies fall.