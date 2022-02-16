All abilities for the Fiend of Sloth in Monark

If you scored high enough on the tutorial quiz in the “Sloth” category, or at some point during the main story, you will receive the Fiend of Sloth as a battle unit. Sloth, much like Kokoro, the Pactbearer of Sloth, functions as a ranged buffer and debuffer, allowing you to turn the tide of combat via boosts and debuffs to stats such as Critical, Evasion, and Hit. Here’s all the abilities for the Fiend of Sloth in Monark.

Surefire Shot : Perform a sure-fire shot. This attack is unlikely to miss. Upgrades increase damage.

Suppressive Fire : Perform an attack with a chance of reducing the target's AGI and MOV. Upgrades increase damage.

Optimize Crit : Increase an ally's critical chance by one stage. Upgrades increase level raised, to a maximum of three stages.

Optimize Accuracy : Increase an ally's accuracy by one stage. Upgrades increase level raised, to a maximum of three stages.

Optimize Evasion : Increase an ally's evasion by one stage. Upgrades increase level raised, to a maximum of three stages.

Ill Omen – AGI : May reduce an enemy's AGI by one stage. Upgrade increase level decreased, to a maximum of two.

Ill Omen+ – Critical : May reduce the critical rate of all enemies within range. Upgrades decrease MAD cost.

LUK UP : Passive increase LUK by a fixed percentage, 5% per level — to a maximum bonus of 25% LUK.

Death Resistance : Increase resistance against instant death, 20% per level to a maximum of 100% immunity.

Optimize Agility : Increase an ally's AGI by one stage. Upgrades reduce MAD cost and increase level raised, to a maximum of two stages.

Ill Omen+ – Counter : Decrease the POWER of an enemy in range's Counter Attacks for three turns.

Mortal Coil : Utter an ominous prophecy with a low chance of instantly kill the target. Upgrades increase damage and instant-kill chance.

Ill Omen – ATK : May reduce an enemy's ATK by one stage. Upgrades increase level reduced, to a maximum of two stages.

Ill Omen+ – Accuracy : May reduce the accuracy of all enemies within range. Upgrades decrease MAD cost.

Ill Omen+ – Evasion : May reduce the evasion of all enemies within range. Upgrades decrease MAD cost.

Ill Omen – DEF : May reduce an enemy's DEF by one stage. Upgrades increase level reduced, up to a maximum of two stages.

Optimize Agility+ : Increase the AGI of all allies withing range. Upgrades increase range and decrease MAD cost.

Optimize Assist : Increase the POWER of an ally's Assist Attacks for three turns. Upgrades further increase POWER.

Prophetic Counter : Gain a chance to perform a preemptive Counter Attack before an enemy attack for three turns. Upgrades increase chance.

Fusillade : Fire a 2~5 hit volley of arrows on all enemies within range. The chances of a higher hit-count increase with the user's LUK. Upgrades increase power.

Strict Defensive : Assume a stance that greatly increases the chance of executing a preemptive counter before enemy attacks. Upgrades reduce MAD cost.

Ill Omen+ DEF : May reduce the DEF of all enemies within range. Upgrades increase accuracy and range.

Ill Omen+ ATK : May reduce the ATK of all enemies within range. Upgrades increase accuracy and range.

Tactical Evasion : Gain a high chance of evading enemy Counterattacks and Assist Attacks for three turns. Upgrades further increase evasion chance.

Follow-up – AGI Down : Low chance of reducing target's MOV when performing an assist attack. Upgrades increase chance of inflicting AGI Down.

Ill Omen+ AGI: May reduce the AGI of all enemies within range. Upgrades increase accuracy.

Sloth is a support unit through-and-through, but don’t neglect Mortal Coil. It can pick up surprising kills with it’s instant-death chance. Sloth’s primary job, however, will be buffing Lust or the MC with Optimize Crit, and debuffing targets with Ill Omen: DEF or Ill Omen: ATK whenever possible. Fusillade can add some extra range if you want to pick off lower-health targets as well, but the damage isn’t terribly high, so make sure you will secure a kill before committing.