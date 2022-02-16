All abilities for the main character in Monark

You are the Pactbearer of Vanity — not one of the seven deadly sins, such as Gluttony or Greed, but still able to wield your weapons in the Otherworld. Your character focuses on dealing damage and synchronizing with your party members via the Resonance ability, which shares your buffs, debuffs, and statuses with your teammate and enemies. Here are all the abilities of the main character in Monark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Resonance : Share Authorities, status ailments, and stat alterations with one ally for three turns.

: Share Authorities, status ailments, and stat alterations with one ally for three turns. Enemy Resonance : Resonate with an enemy unit, sharing Authorities, status ailments, and stat alterations for three turns.

: Resonate with an enemy unit, sharing Authorities, status ailments, and stat alterations for three turns. Accelerating Slash : Attack with a slash, then increase your own AGI. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack with a slash, then increase your own AGI. Upgrades increase damage. Vital Strike : An attack with low accuracy that deals considerable damage on the chance it does land. This attack cannot critically strike. Upgrades increase damage.

: An attack with low accuracy that deals considerable damage on the chance it does land. This attack cannot critically strike. Upgrades increase damage. Seal Resistance : Increase resistance against seal.

: Increase resistance against seal. Throwing Knife : Throw a knife at a foe from a distance. Upgrades increase damage.

: Throw a knife at a foe from a distance. Upgrades increase damage. Animakinesis : Deal a fixed amount of damage determined by the user’s level. Upgrades increase damage.

: Deal a fixed amount of damage determined by the user’s level. Upgrades increase damage. Deferral Boon : Gain a stat buff every time a Deferral is received for three turns.

: Gain a stat buff every time a Deferral is received for three turns. Searing Madness : An attack that deals heavy damage to those of unsound mind. POWER is increased significantly against foes afflicted by Madness. Upgrades increase damage.

: An attack that deals heavy damage to those of unsound mind. POWER is increased significantly against foes afflicted by Madness. Upgrades increase damage. Anima – Lunatic Wave : Perform an attack that increases in strength the higher your MAD gauge is. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform an attack that increases in strength the higher your MAD gauge is. Upgrades increase damage. Drop Rate UP : Increase the chance of an item dropping upon defeating an enemy. Upgrades boost effect.

: Increase the chance of an item dropping upon defeating an enemy. Upgrades boost effect. Resonance – Sustain E : When a Resonance ends, remain Enlightened for the remainder of its duration.

: When a Resonance ends, remain Enlightened for the remainder of its duration. Soul Sunder : Gather strength into your weapon and strike a foe with all of your might. This attack can only be activated in Awakened, and it removes the Awakened status.

: Gather strength into your weapon and strike a foe with all of your might. This attack can only be activated in Awakened, and it removes the Awakened status. Resonance – Sustain A : When a Resonance ends, remain Awakened for the remainder of its duration.

: When a Resonance ends, remain Awakened for the remainder of its duration. Optimize Buffs : Extend the duration of existing buffs by one turn when Resonating.

: Extend the duration of existing buffs by one turn when Resonating. Authority Revocation : Nullify Authority attacks and effects for one turn.

: Nullify Authority attacks and effects for one turn. Area Resonance : Resonate with all allies and enemies within range, sharing Authorities, status ailments, and stat alterations for three turns.

: Resonate with all allies and enemies within range, sharing Authorities, status ailments, and stat alterations for three turns. Healing Resonance : Heal all allies within range who are currently resonating with you.

: Heal all allies within range who are currently resonating with you. Anima – Lunatic Burst : Perform an attack on all allies and enemies within range. Increases in strength the higher your MAD gauge is. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform an attack on all allies and enemies within range. Increases in strength the higher your MAD gauge is. Upgrades increase damage. Anima – Lunatic Break : Perform an attack that increases in strength the higher the target’s MAD gauge is.

: Perform an attack that increases in strength the higher the target’s MAD gauge is. Edict – Tyrannical Ruin : Cause all allied Fiends within range to repeat any action they take for one turn. This ability can only be activated in Enlightened, and it removes the Enlightened status.

: Cause all allied Fiends within range to repeat any action they take for one turn. This ability can only be activated in Enlightened, and it removes the Enlightened status. Concentration : Doubles the amount the AWAKE gauge increases for three turns.

: Doubles the amount the AWAKE gauge increases for three turns. Phantasm : Becomes untargettable by enemies. Attacks in this state are treated as Back Attacks. Effect cancels upon getting hit or attacking.

: Becomes untargettable by enemies. Attacks in this state are treated as Back Attacks. Effect cancels upon getting hit or attacking. Resonance – Extend A : Extend the duration of Awakening and Enlightenment by one turn when Resonating.

: Extend the duration of Awakening and Enlightenment by one turn when Resonating. Resonance – Sustain B : When a Resonance ends, retain all stat buffs for the remainder of their durations.

: When a Resonance ends, retain all stat buffs for the remainder of their durations. Anima – Resonant Wave : An attack that harnesses accumulated resonance. Power increases based on the number of units resonating with you. Upgrades increase damage.

: An attack that harnesses accumulated resonance. Power increases based on the number of units resonating with you. Upgrades increase damage. Party Resonance : Resonate with all allies within range, sharing Authorities, status ailments, and stat alterations for three turns.

: Resonate with all allies within range, sharing Authorities, status ailments, and stat alterations for three turns. Bear the Madness : Increase your own MAD gauge to slightly lower the MAD gauges of units within range who are resonating with you.

: Increase your own MAD gauge to slightly lower the MAD gauges of units within range who are resonating with you. SPIRIT Gain UP : Increase the amount of SPIRIT gained from battle by a fixed percentage.

: Increase the amount of SPIRIT gained from battle by a fixed percentage. Optimize Authority: Reduce the amount of MAD gauge rising when using Authorities by a fixed percentage.

Your MC has two main uses — stacking five buffs of AGI UP via Accelerating Slash before spamming Vital Strike Back Attacks, and spreading buffs, Awakening, and Madness via Resonance. An early strategy to start nailing down is timing Awakening alongside maximum stacks of buffs — each buff can be individually stacked five times. Pride and Wrath are good units for this reason, as Pride can stack ADE – Physical Booster on the MC, while Wrath can cure the Sleep effect from ADE – Physical Booster via Rebuke. Repeat five times, activate Awakening, then Resonance to spread it out to the team for total annihilation of any enemy in your way.