All about Magikarp request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Some of the villagers in Jubilife Village are very curious about the Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. So they may send you out on a request to figure out about that Pokémon or bring it back for them to see it up close. A little girl, Ceci, will ask you about the Pokémon on the top of the Galaxy Building, a Magikarp. She wants to learn about it, and the only way you can do that is by filling out its Pokédex entry. In this guide, we cover how to complete the All about Magikarp request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before you can grab this request, you’ll need to capture a Magikarp in the wild. Once you do, you’ll find Ceci in Jubilife Village with the request for you.

You’ll need to work your way through completing enough of the research tasks for Magikarp to reach research level 10, unlocking its Pokédex entry. These are all of the tasks you can choose to complete.

Catch Magikarp (1 to 25)

Catch large Magikarp (1 to 7)

Defeat Magikarp (1 to 40)

Watch Magikarp use Splash (1 to 100)

Give Magikarp food (1 to 5)

Find different forms of Magikarp (2)

Evolve Magikarp (1 to 10)

You can quickly rank Magikarp’s research level by capturing them, watching them splash, or evolving them. You can frequently find Magikarp spawning around Coronet Highlands at Fabled Spring or Obsidian Fieldlands near Lake Verity. Visiting both of these locations is an excellent way to catch multiple Magikarp. If you use one in battle, it should only have the attack splash, making it a quick way to reach research level 10.

After you’re done, return to Ceci to show her the completed Pokédex, and you’ll have completed the request.