All Absol weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon you’ll have to battle in raids and PvP in Pokémon Go, where you’ll be trying to plan out the best strategy to defeat them. For raids, it’s a bit easier to plan out your strategy because you’ll be able to see what type of Pokémon it’s going to be, and you’ll know their strength. When it comes to raiding against Absol, you want to consider its weaknesses and the best Pokémon to defeat it.

All Absol weaknesses

Absol is a Dark-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type attacks, but it is resistant against Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. Of the three choices, we recommend sticking to Bug or Fighting-type attacks. These have the highest chance to do the most damage and typically utilize Pokémon with some of the better stats in Pokémon Go.

The best Pokémon counters to Absol

The best Pokémon we’re going to recommend you use against Absol will be Conkeldurr, Machamp, and Mega Beedrill.

Conkeldurr is a Fighting-type Pokémon. It’s one of the stronger choices, capable of using some of the best Fighting-type moves in the mobile game. It has a slightly higher attack than Machamp, but these two are extremely similar, with a slight difference in movesets. They’re still some of the best PvP and PvE Pokémon you can use when it comes to Fighting-types. The best moveset to teach Conkeldurr is counter for its fast move and then dynamic punch and focus blast for its charged move.

Next, we have Machamp, another Fighting-type Pokémon. It’s extremely similar to Conkeldurr, and these two have nearly identical stats. Having both of them on your team in a raid against Absol is a good idea. The best moveset to teach Machamp is the fast move counter, followed by the charged moves dynamic punch and close combat. Machamp’s close combat gives it a slight edge in power.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend you use is Mega Beedrill, a Bug and Poison-type Pokémon. Because Mega Beedrill is a mega Pokémon, it doesn’t hurt to save this Pokémon against stronger opponents, but it’s capable of making short work of Absol. The best moveset it can use in this battle will be the fast move bug bite followed by the charged moves x-scissor and fell stinger.

Because you can expect to use a team of six Pokémon to combat Absol, these are other Pokémon we recommend you add to your team.

Blaziken

Escavalier

Gardevoir

Genesect

Granbull

Heracross

Lucario

Sirfetch’d

Togekiss

After defeating Absol, you’ll be able to have a chance of capturing it at the end of the battle, followed by receiving plenty of loot for your success.