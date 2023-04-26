Honkai: Star Rail – All HSR Free Codes & How to Claim Them

Honkai: Star Rail is a science-fiction adventure created by the miHoYo development team. It’s a free-to-play game that you’ll have the chance to jump into on a PlayStation or mobile device of your choice, collecting new characters and exploring a massive world with your friends.

Because Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play game, it’s expected for you to acquire multiple unique resources while playing. These resources are critical to crafting and upgrading your characters to make them more powerful, which means these are vital throughout your adventure. You can utilize a handful of free codes to aid you while playing. This HSR guide covers every free code you can redeem while playing Honkai: Star Rail, and the rewards you’ll receive for redeeming them.

HSN Free Codes to Redeem – April 2023

Screenshot via PlayStation Blog

Below are all HSR Redemption Codes currently active for players to claim and the Honkai: Star Rail rewards they offer:

Code Start Date End Date Rewards STARRAILGIFT 04/25/2023 TBA x50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits, x2 Traveler’s Guides, x5 Bottles Sodas HSRGRANDOPEN1 04/25/2023 04/30/2023 x100 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits HSRGRANDOPEN2 04/25/2023 04/30/2023 x100 Stellar Jade, x5 Traveler’s Guides HSRGRANDOPEN3 04/25/2023 04/30/2023 x100 Stellar Jade, x4 Refined Aether HSRVER10XEDLFE 04/25/2023 TBA x50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

These HSR codes players can redeem offer vital resources that can be used while playing the game. Some of these rewards can cost players via microtransactions, so it is important to grab the codes before they expire.

Currently, the HSR redeemable codes for HSRVER10XEDLFE and STARRAILGIFT don’t have known expiration dates. Because of this, Honkai: Star Rail players may be able to redeem these free codes for rewards longer than the initial grand opening codes ending on April 25, 2023.

How to Redeem Honkai: Star Rail Codes

Before you can redeem any codes for rewards in Honkai: Star Rail, make sure to create your main HSR character, select your server, and log into the main game.

"The Rail Unto the Stars" Version 1.0 is now live!



Download Now: https://t.co/YZaGaHCvFg

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.0 "The Rail Unto the Stars" went live on multiple platforms at 10:00 (UTC+8) on April 26, 2023. We look forward to welcoming you aboard the Astral Express!… pic.twitter.com/ydm3NE9EVC — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) April 26, 2023

Once you’ve created your character and joined a server, make your way over to the Hoyoverse website, where you can redeem HSR free codes for these rewards. It is important that you have a main character before you attempt to redeem HSR codes, but afterwards, you can enjoy all the Honkai: Star Rail rewards and goodies activated with each HSR free code.