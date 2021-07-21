Aeon Gems are Pokémon Unite’s microtransactions that can be used to buy a variety of things from the game’s store. From licenses to play that particular Pokémon to cosmetics for both your trainer and the Pokémon you play as there are some lovely items you can spend those Aeon Gems on. Of course, most of these cosmetics can be bought with Aeon Coins, but if you want these items right now, you can purchase Aeon Gems to get them right now. Here are all Aeon Gem bundles and prices in Pokémon Unite.

There are seven Aeon Gem bundles you can buy in the Pokémon Unite shop. The first four gem packages will offer you double the gems when you purchase them for the first time. After that, you will still receive bonus gems like in the last three bundles over subsequent purchases. Here are the various bundles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

60 Gems for $0.99

245 Gems for $3.99

490 Gems for $7.99

1,220 Gems for $19.99

2,450 Gems for $39.99

3,050 Gems for $49.99

6,000 Gems for $99.99

After purchasing Aeon Gems, go to the in-game shop, and you can select what section of the game you want to buy from. The Unite Battle Committee will get you licenses to play Pokémon at any time, Aeos Emporium has trainer cosmetics, and Zirco Trading will have new skins for Pokémon. Keep in mind that you can also spend these gems on the Battle Pass and begin earning the locked-off cosmetics in the premium tiers. Premium Pass Plus will instantly earn you ten levels in the Battle Pass.