All Among Us colors, and what your favorite color says about you

On the surface, Among Us is not that complicated of a game. You might just go about selecting the color of your Crewmate or Impostor, dress them up in a silly costume, and go about your business. However, this is the internet, and we need to overreact to every situation put before us. With that in mind, here are all of the colors you can choose in Among Us and what it says about you.

Related: The 25 best funny Among Us name ideas

Every color you can choose in Among Us and what it says about you

There are a total of 18 colors you can choose from in Among Us. Here are some possible character traits you could have if you just have to have that color in each game.