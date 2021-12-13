All Annex Ridge collectible locations in Halo Infinite

There are a ton of collectibles to find throughout Halo Infinite. Some of these collectibles can be found in enemy bases like the Annex Ridge. This area houses five collectibles for you to find. There is Spartan Core and four audio logs to discover. This is where you can find all the Annex Ridge collectibles in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Annex Ridge is located in the southern section of the map and cannot be accessed until you have completed the Pelican Down mission and start the Sequence mission. You can find Annex Ridge near FOB Kilo and it will automatically appear on the map once you have captured FOB Kilo. Use the map above for reference if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the mission for Annex Ridge, you will be required to destroy a fuel container. To the left of the fuel container and in front of the building, you will find the Spartan Core. It is in a smaller drop crate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the Banished audio logs can be found when completing the mission. Head through the tunnel in the center of Annex Ridge. It is in the area where the holograms of the rings are. Follow the path until you reach the gravity lift. Go behind the gravity lift to find the audio log.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Banished audio log is in the room where you activate the lever to make the fuel container release. Head into the building and the audio log will be to the left of the level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the UNSC audio logs can be found to the right of the fuel container you blow up during the mission. Look to the right and climb up the hexagonal pillars in the cliff to find the audio log on an orange container.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second UNSC audio log can be found on the opposite side of the area from where you destroy the fuel container. Climb up the hexagonal pillars in the cliffs to find the audio log.