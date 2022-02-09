All Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance Battle Pass Legend skins

As Season 12 of Apex Legends is promoting the brand new Reactive skins, those who purchase the Battle Pass shouldn’t expect it to hold that many Legend skins this time around. Though, this latest pass does seem to prioritize quality over quantity, as just one skin is Rare-rarity — with the rest being Legendary and Epic. Better yet, most of the skins included are for newer characters — refreshing, considering Season 11’s Battle Pass mainly focused on the game’s original Legends.

In total, there are six Legend skins included in the Season 12 Battle Pass, those being two Legendaries, three Epics, and just one Rare. Despite the highly quality, players can actually collect all six of these by the time they reach Level 53 on the Battle Pass. Here is every Legend skin you’ll unlock along the way, from highest to lowest rarity.

Aces High (Legendary Seer skin)

Unlocked at Level 25

Breaking the Law (Legendary Loba skin)

Unlocked at Level 50

Hardcore Heals (Epic Lifeline skin)

Unlocked at Level 1

Kernel Panic (Epic Crypto skin)

Unlocked at Level 1

Modern Primitive (Epic Ash skin)

Unlocked at Level 1

The Quick and the Quilted (Rare Octane skin)

Unlocked at Level 53 (free for all players)

