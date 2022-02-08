Every cosmetic in the Apex Legends: Defiance Season 12 Battle Pass
Prepare to unlock Seer’s Aces High Legendary skin and the Hemlok’s Reactive skins.
As one can expect from another Apex Legends Battle Pass, Season 12’s Defiance pass is full of XP Boost, packs, and Season 12 stat trackers. However, this may be one of the best to date, in terms of variety, as the new Battle Pass also holds some gorgeous, highly-valued cosmetics, such as a Legendary Seer skin and three other Epic legend skins — which can be unlocked right away. Better yet, the pass even bears the brand new Reactive skins for the Hemlok. As there’s certainly a ton to keep track of, here’s every item available in the Season 12 Battle Pass.
|Battle Pass Level
|Premium Cosmetics
|Free Cosmetics
|1
|Modern Primitive: Epic Ash skin
Kernel Panic: Epic Crypto skin
Hardcore Heals: Epic Lifeline skin
Rolling Thunder: Legendary Eva-8 skin
Epic XP Boost
|My Sindiket Report: Rare transition
|2
|Flip Off: Epic Mad Maggie Skydive emote
|3
|Legendary Apex pack
|4
|120 Crafting Metals
|Defiance: Epic Music pack
|5
|100 Apex Coins
|100 Apex Coins
|6
|Epic XP Boost
|7
|Don’t Be So Shocked: Rare Crypto Kill quip
|Rare Apex Pack
|8
|Bad To The Drone: Epic Weapon charm
|Season 12 Wins as Crypto: tracker
|9
|Skull Fashion: Rare 30-30 skin
|Season 12 Kills as Crypto: tracker
|10
|Lunar Smoke: Epic Crypto frame
|Always Watching: Rare Devotion skin
|11
|Expand Your Network: Epic Crypto Holo
|Season 12 Wins as Mad Maggie: tracker
|12
|Broken Toys: Rare transition
|Season 12 Kills as Mad Maggie: tracker
|13
|120 Crafting Metals
|Make a Connection: Epic Wattson Holo
|14
|Epic XP Boost
|Season 12 Wins as Bangalore: tracker
|15
|Take a Note From a Friend of Mine: Rare Seer quip
|Hard Hearted: Rare Longbow skin
|16
|Geared Mayhem: Epic Weapon charm
|Season 12 Kills as Bangalore: tracker
|17
|Paisley Parade: Rare Alternator skin
|Road Warrior: Rare Mozambique skin
|18
|City Lights: Epic Seer Frame
|Season 12 Wins as Pathfinder: tracker
|19
|Take a Shot: Epic Seer Holo
|Rare Apex Pack
|20
|120 Crafting Metals
|Season 12 Kills as Bangalore: tracker
|21
|100 Apex Coins
|Green Striker: Rare RE-45 skin
|22
|Epic XP Boost
|Season 12 Wins as Wattson: tracker
|23
|Wins as Seer: tracker
|Season 12 Kills as Wattson: tracker
|24
|Damage Done as Seer: tracker
|Season 12 Wins as Bloodhound: tracker
|25
|Aces High: Legendary Seer skin
|DOC Audio Log: Rare transition
|26
|Kills as Seer: tracker
|Season 12 Kills as Bloodhound: tracker
|27
|Buzz Cutter: Rare L-Star skin
|Season 12 Wins as Seer: tracker
|28
|120 Crafting Metals
|Season 12 Kills as Seer: tracker
|29
|100 Apex Coins
|Links To The Past: Rare Triple Take skin
|30
|Epic XP Boost
|Season 12 Wins as Gibraltar: tracker
|31
|Unstoppable Force: Epic Ash Holo
|Season 12 Kills as Gibraltar: tracker
|32
|Only Once Have I Failed: Ash quip
|Season 12 Wins as Ash: tracker
|33
|No Chance: Epic Weapon charm
|Rare Apex Pack
|34
|Fatal Fuchsia: Rare R-99 skin
|Season 12 Kills as Ash: tracker
|35
|Borealis Displacement: Epic Ash Frame
|Season 12 Wins as Fuse: tracker
|36
|Meets Immovable Object: Epic Horizon Holo
|Season 12 Kills as Fuse: tracker
|37
|120 Crafting Metals
|Sniper Rogue: Rare Sentinel skin
|38
|Epic XP Boost
|Season 12 Wins as Wraith: tracker
|39
|Better To Have Friends: Rare Lifeline quip
|Season 12 Kills as Wraith: tracker
|40
|Supply or Die: Epic Weapon charm
|Season 12 Wins as Horizon: tracker
|41
|Linked Languish: Rare Wingman skin
|Pink Ink: Rare Charge Rifle skin
|42
|Rebel With a Cause: Epic Lifelife Frame
|Season 12 Kills as Horizon: tracker
|43
|Double Trouble: Epic Lifeline Holo
|Season 12 Wins as Lifeline: tracker
|44
|Trouble Double: Epic Octane Holo
|Season 12 Kills as Lifeline: tracker
|45
|100 Apex Coins
|Rare Apex Pack
|46
|Epic XP Boost
|Season 12 Wins as Loba: tracker
|47
|120 Crafting Metals
|Season 12 Kills as Loba: tracker
|48
|Wins as Loba: tracker
|Season 12 Wins as Revenant: tracker
|49
|Kills as Loba: tracker
|The Capture of M. Cohere: Rare transition
|50
|Breaking the Law: Legendary Loba skin
|Season 12 Kills as Revenant: tracker
|51
|Damage Done as Loba: tracker
|Season 12 Wins as Octane: tracker
|52
|Ghost Writer: Rare Flatline skin
|Season 12 Kills as Octane: tracker
|53
|120 Crafting Metals
|The Quick and Quilted: Rare Octane skin
|54
|Epic XP Boost
|Season 12 Wins as Caustic: tracker
|55
|I’ll Have To Say No: Rare Loba quip
|Season 12 Kills as Caustic: tracker
|56
|Outlaw Seal: Epic Weapon charm
|Season 12 Wins as Mirage: tracker
|57
|Death Maker: Rare R-301 skin
|Mad Maggie: Epic Music pack
|58
|Full Throttle: Epic Loba Frame
|Season 12 Kills as Mirage: tracker
|59
|Strike a Pose: Epic Loba Holo
|Season 12 Wins as Rampant: tracker
|60
|120 Crafting Metals
|Season 12 Kills as Rampant: tracker
|61
|100 Apex Coins
|Deadly Links: Rare P2020 skin
|62
|Epic XP Boost
|Season 12 Wins as Valkyrie: tracker
|63
|Rare Apex pack
|Season 12 Kills as Valkyrie: tracker
|64
|Flame On: Epic Weapon charm
|65
|Bottled Fury: Rare Mastiff skin
|In Session: Rare transition
|66
|Salvonian Drinking Song: Rare transition
|67
|I Pulled a Fast One: Rare Octane quip
|68
|120 Crafting Metals
|69
|100 Apex Coins
|Death Race: Rare Peacekeeper skin
|70
|Epic XP Boost
|Legend Impressions: Mad Maggie Rare transition
|71
|Rare Apex pack
|72
|Riding in the Red: Epic Mad Maggie Frame
|73
|Stitched Up: Rare Prowler skin
|Rare Apex pack
|74
|Zipping Through: Epic Pathfinder Frame
|75
|Knockout Gas: Epic emote
|76
|120 Crafting Metals
|77
|100 Apex Coins
|Good Catch: Fuse Holo
|78
|Rare Apex pack
|79
|Morning Muffin: Epic Weapon charm
|80
|Piston Punch: Rare G7 Scout skin
|81
|The Warrior’s Feast: Rare transition
|Rare Apex Pack
|82
|Mouth of Metal: Rare Havoc skin
|83
|Epic Apex pack
|84
|Skullcrusher: Epic Car skin
|85
|100 Apex Coins
|Rebel Nessie: Epic Weapon charm
|86
|Rare Apex pack
|87
|The Block: Epic Weapon charm
|88
|Wrapped Impact: Rare Volt skin
|89
|Road Rash: Epic Octane Frame
|100 Apex Coins
|90
|Eulogy For Navidad Silva: Rare transition
|91
|I Give As Many Craps: Rare Mad Maggie quip
|92
|Pre-Game Warmup: Epic Mad Maggie Skydive emote
|93
|100 Apex Coins
|Yeah, Naw, Ya did Good: Rare Fuse Kill quip
|94
|Rare Apex pack
|95
|100 Apex Coins
|96
|Burnt Rubber: Epic Weapon charm
|97
|Tuesday Nights at Paradise Lounge: Rare transition
|Rare Apex Pack
|98
|Fire Wire: Rare Bocek skin
|99
|Primal Nature: Epic emote
|100
|Gentleman Baller: Legendary Hemlok skin
|100 Apex Coins
|110
|Scream Machine: Legendary Hemlok Reactive skin
|Defiance Level Season 12: Legendary Badge