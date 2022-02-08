Every cosmetic in the Apex Legends: Defiance Season 12 Battle Pass

Prepare to unlock Seer’s Aces High Legendary skin and the Hemlok’s Reactive skins.

Image via Apex Legends YouTube

As one can expect from another Apex Legends Battle Pass, Season 12’s Defiance pass is full of XP Boost, packs, and Season 12 stat trackers. However, this may be one of the best to date, in terms of variety, as the new Battle Pass also holds some gorgeous, highly-valued cosmetics, such as a Legendary Seer skin and three other Epic legend skins — which can be unlocked right away. Better yet, the pass even bears the brand new Reactive skins for the Hemlok. As there’s certainly a ton to keep track of, here’s every item available in the Season 12 Battle Pass.

Related: What are Mad Maggie’s abilities in Apex Legends?

Battle Pass LevelPremium CosmeticsFree Cosmetics
1Modern Primitive: Epic Ash skin
Kernel Panic: Epic Crypto skin
Hardcore Heals: Epic Lifeline skin
Rolling Thunder: Legendary Eva-8 skin
Epic XP Boost		My Sindiket Report: Rare transition
2Flip Off: Epic Mad Maggie Skydive emote
3Legendary Apex pack
4120 Crafting MetalsDefiance: Epic Music pack
5100 Apex Coins100 Apex Coins
6Epic XP Boost
7Don’t Be So Shocked: Rare Crypto Kill quipRare Apex Pack
8Bad To The Drone: Epic Weapon charmSeason 12 Wins as Crypto: tracker
9Skull Fashion: Rare 30-30 skinSeason 12 Kills as Crypto: tracker
10Lunar Smoke: Epic Crypto frameAlways Watching: Rare Devotion skin
11Expand Your Network: Epic Crypto HoloSeason 12 Wins as Mad Maggie: tracker
12Broken Toys: Rare transitionSeason 12 Kills as Mad Maggie: tracker
13120 Crafting MetalsMake a Connection: Epic Wattson Holo
14Epic XP BoostSeason 12 Wins as Bangalore: tracker
15Take a Note From a Friend of Mine: Rare Seer quipHard Hearted: Rare Longbow skin
16Geared Mayhem: Epic Weapon charmSeason 12 Kills as Bangalore: tracker
17Paisley Parade: Rare Alternator skinRoad Warrior: Rare Mozambique skin
18City Lights: Epic Seer FrameSeason 12 Wins as Pathfinder: tracker
19Take a Shot: Epic Seer HoloRare Apex Pack
20120 Crafting MetalsSeason 12 Kills as Bangalore: tracker
21100 Apex CoinsGreen Striker: Rare RE-45 skin
22Epic XP BoostSeason 12 Wins as Wattson: tracker
23Wins as Seer: trackerSeason 12 Kills as Wattson: tracker
24Damage Done as Seer: trackerSeason 12 Wins as Bloodhound: tracker
25Aces High: Legendary Seer skinDOC Audio Log: Rare transition
26Kills as Seer: trackerSeason 12 Kills as Bloodhound: tracker
27Buzz Cutter: Rare L-Star skinSeason 12 Wins as Seer: tracker
28120 Crafting MetalsSeason 12 Kills as Seer: tracker
29100 Apex CoinsLinks To The Past: Rare Triple Take skin
30Epic XP BoostSeason 12 Wins as Gibraltar: tracker
31Unstoppable Force: Epic Ash HoloSeason 12 Kills as Gibraltar: tracker
32Only Once Have I Failed: Ash quipSeason 12 Wins as Ash: tracker
33No Chance: Epic Weapon charmRare Apex Pack
34Fatal Fuchsia: Rare R-99 skinSeason 12 Kills as Ash: tracker
35Borealis Displacement: Epic Ash FrameSeason 12 Wins as Fuse: tracker
36Meets Immovable Object: Epic Horizon HoloSeason 12 Kills as Fuse: tracker
37120 Crafting MetalsSniper Rogue: Rare Sentinel skin
38Epic XP BoostSeason 12 Wins as Wraith: tracker
39Better To Have Friends: Rare Lifeline quipSeason 12 Kills as Wraith: tracker
40Supply or Die: Epic Weapon charmSeason 12 Wins as Horizon: tracker
41Linked Languish: Rare Wingman skinPink Ink: Rare Charge Rifle skin
42Rebel With a Cause: Epic Lifelife FrameSeason 12 Kills as Horizon: tracker
43Double Trouble: Epic Lifeline HoloSeason 12 Wins as Lifeline: tracker
44Trouble Double: Epic Octane HoloSeason 12 Kills as Lifeline: tracker
45100 Apex CoinsRare Apex Pack
46Epic XP BoostSeason 12 Wins as Loba: tracker
47120 Crafting MetalsSeason 12 Kills as Loba: tracker
48Wins as Loba: trackerSeason 12 Wins as Revenant: tracker
49Kills as Loba: trackerThe Capture of M. Cohere: Rare transition
50Breaking the Law: Legendary Loba skinSeason 12 Kills as Revenant: tracker
51Damage Done as Loba: trackerSeason 12 Wins as Octane: tracker
52Ghost Writer: Rare Flatline skinSeason 12 Kills as Octane: tracker
53120 Crafting MetalsThe Quick and Quilted: Rare Octane skin
54Epic XP BoostSeason 12 Wins as Caustic: tracker
55I’ll Have To Say No: Rare Loba quipSeason 12 Kills as Caustic: tracker
56Outlaw Seal: Epic Weapon charmSeason 12 Wins as Mirage: tracker
57Death Maker: Rare R-301 skinMad Maggie: Epic Music pack
58Full Throttle: Epic Loba FrameSeason 12 Kills as Mirage: tracker
59Strike a Pose: Epic Loba HoloSeason 12 Wins as Rampant: tracker
60120 Crafting MetalsSeason 12 Kills as Rampant: tracker
61100 Apex CoinsDeadly Links: Rare P2020 skin
62Epic XP BoostSeason 12 Wins as Valkyrie: tracker
63Rare Apex packSeason 12 Kills as Valkyrie: tracker
64Flame On: Epic Weapon charm
65Bottled Fury: Rare Mastiff skinIn Session: Rare transition
66Salvonian Drinking Song: Rare transition
67I Pulled a Fast One: Rare Octane quip
68120 Crafting Metals
69100 Apex CoinsDeath Race: Rare Peacekeeper skin
70Epic XP BoostLegend Impressions: Mad Maggie Rare transition
71Rare Apex pack
72Riding in the Red: Epic Mad Maggie Frame
73Stitched Up: Rare Prowler skinRare Apex pack
74Zipping Through: Epic Pathfinder Frame
75Knockout Gas: Epic emote
76120 Crafting Metals
77100 Apex CoinsGood Catch: Fuse Holo
78Rare Apex pack
79Morning Muffin: Epic Weapon charm
80Piston Punch: Rare G7 Scout skin
81The Warrior’s Feast: Rare transitionRare Apex Pack
82Mouth of Metal: Rare Havoc skin
83Epic Apex pack
84Skullcrusher: Epic Car skin
85100 Apex CoinsRebel Nessie: Epic Weapon charm
86Rare Apex pack
87The Block: Epic Weapon charm
88Wrapped Impact: Rare Volt skin
89Road Rash: Epic Octane Frame100 Apex Coins
90Eulogy For Navidad Silva: Rare transition
91I Give As Many Craps: Rare Mad Maggie quip
92Pre-Game Warmup: Epic Mad Maggie Skydive emote
93100 Apex CoinsYeah, Naw, Ya did Good: Rare Fuse Kill quip
94Rare Apex pack
95100 Apex Coins
96Burnt Rubber: Epic Weapon charm
97Tuesday Nights at Paradise Lounge: Rare transitionRare Apex Pack
98Fire Wire: Rare Bocek skin
99Primal Nature: Epic emote
100Gentleman Baller: Legendary Hemlok skin100 Apex Coins
110Scream Machine: Legendary Hemlok Reactive skinDefiance Level Season 12: Legendary Badge

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved