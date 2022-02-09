All Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance Battle Pass weapon skins

Apex Legends’ Season 12 Battle Pass certainly delivers top-tier legends skins, but it is bound to be remembered for its weapon cosmetics more than anything else. Although there is an incredibly short amount of Epic-rarity weapons, this Battle Pass is the very first to include Reactive skins. Here’s all of the weapon skins you’ll be earning while progressing through the pass.

In total, the Season 12 Battle Pass holds a respectable 26 weapons skins — the same amount as Season 11’s pass. However, 22 of these are made up of Rare skins, as there are three legendaries and one Epic. Speaking of legendaries, the end of the pass features the Hemlok’s Gentleman Baller Reactive skin, as well as its red variant, Scream Machine.

Gentleman Baller (Legendary Reactive Hemlok skin)

Unlocked at Level 100

Scream Machine (Legendary Reactive Hemlok skin)

Unlocked at Level 110

Rolling Thunder (Legendary EVA-8 skin)

Unlocked at Level 1

Skullcrusher (Epic CAR skin)

Unlocked at Level 84

Rare weapon skins

Like past seasons, the Rare weapon skins share a themed style once again. In Season 12, these primarily feature skull patterns — a much more ominous theme than Season 11’s tribal designs. As shown above, the R-99’s Fatal Fuchsia is just one of the Rare skins that has dozens of skull and bones stickers plastered all over its gun. Below, you can find the full list of weapons that share this deathly concept in the Battle Pass.