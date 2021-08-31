All Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration can rewards

The Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration is here. The promotion allows players to unlock exclusive cosmetics, as well as Battle Pass levels via purchasing cans of Monster Energy Drink. The promotion includes two exclusive Legend skins for Wraith and Octane, as well as a handful of other cosmetics. The skins themselves for both weapons and Legends fall in the Rare-tier and no Legendary skins are part of the promotion.

Different cosmetics can be unlocked by buying a certain amount of Monster Energy Drinks. The first reward is unlocked at one can, and the final is unlocked at 60 cans. The promotion goes from September 1 until December 31. Let’s take a look at all of the can rewards for the Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration.

Can Reward Tiers

1 Can High Energy Badge Tier 1

5 Cans 1 Battle Pass Level

10 Cans Vapor Trailed (Rare Volt skin) 1 Battle Pass Level

15 Cans High Energy Badge Tier 2 1 Battle Pass Level

20 Cans Abstract Splash (Rare Octane skin) 1 Battle Pass Level

25 Cans High Energy Badge Tier 3 1 Battle Pass Level

30 Cans Energy Transfer (Rare Wraith skin) 1 Battle Pass Level

35 Cans High Energy Badge Tier 4 1 Battle Pass Level

40 Cans Danger! (Weapon Charm) 1 Battle Pass Level

45 Cans High Energy Badge Tier 5 1 Battle Pass Level

50 Cans Energy! (Rare Holo-Spray) 1 Battle Pass Level

55 Cans 1 Battle Pass Level

60 Cans 1 Battle Pass Level



Exclusive Cosmetics

Here is a closer look at the 5 exclusive in-game cosmetics and the multi-tier badge.

Skins, Weapon Charm and Holo-Spray

All 5 High Energy Badge Tiers