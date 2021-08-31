All Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration can rewards

Danger! High Voltage.

Monster Energy Wraith and Octane skins

Images via Respawn

The Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration is here. The promotion allows players to unlock exclusive cosmetics, as well as Battle Pass levels via purchasing cans of Monster Energy Drink. The promotion includes two exclusive Legend skins for Wraith and Octane, as well as a handful of other cosmetics. The skins themselves for both weapons and Legends fall in the Rare-tier and no Legendary skins are part of the promotion.

Different cosmetics can be unlocked by buying a certain amount of Monster Energy Drinks. The first reward is unlocked at one can, and the final is unlocked at 60 cans. The promotion goes from September 1 until December 31. Let’s take a look at all of the can rewards for the Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration.

Can Reward Tiers

Monster Can Tier Chart broken up by level
Images via Respawn
  • 1 Can
    • High Energy Badge Tier 1
  • 5 Cans
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 10 Cans
    • Vapor Trailed (Rare Volt skin)
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 15 Cans
    • High Energy Badge Tier 2
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 20 Cans
    • Abstract Splash (Rare Octane skin)
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 25 Cans
    • High Energy Badge Tier 3
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 30 Cans
    • Energy Transfer (Rare Wraith skin)
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 35 Cans
    • High Energy Badge Tier 4
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 40 Cans
    • Danger! (Weapon Charm)
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 45 Cans
    • High Energy Badge Tier 5
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 50 Cans
    • Energy! (Rare Holo-Spray)
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 55 Cans
    • 1 Battle Pass Level
  • 60 Cans
    • 1 Battle Pass Level

Exclusive Cosmetics

Here is a closer look at the 5 exclusive in-game cosmetics and the multi-tier badge.

Skins, Weapon Charm and Holo-Spray

All Monster Can Cosmetics
Images via Respawn

All 5 High Energy Badge Tiers

Monster Can Badge tiers
Images via Respawn

