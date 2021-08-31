All Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration can rewards
Danger! High Voltage.
The Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration is here. The promotion allows players to unlock exclusive cosmetics, as well as Battle Pass levels via purchasing cans of Monster Energy Drink. The promotion includes two exclusive Legend skins for Wraith and Octane, as well as a handful of other cosmetics. The skins themselves for both weapons and Legends fall in the Rare-tier and no Legendary skins are part of the promotion.
Different cosmetics can be unlocked by buying a certain amount of Monster Energy Drinks. The first reward is unlocked at one can, and the final is unlocked at 60 cans. The promotion goes from September 1 until December 31. Let’s take a look at all of the can rewards for the Apex Legends x Monster Energy collaboration.
Can Reward Tiers
- 1 Can
- High Energy Badge Tier 1
- 5 Cans
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 10 Cans
- Vapor Trailed (Rare Volt skin)
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 15 Cans
- High Energy Badge Tier 2
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 20 Cans
- Abstract Splash (Rare Octane skin)
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 25 Cans
- High Energy Badge Tier 3
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 30 Cans
- Energy Transfer (Rare Wraith skin)
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 35 Cans
- High Energy Badge Tier 4
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 40 Cans
- Danger! (Weapon Charm)
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 45 Cans
- High Energy Badge Tier 5
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 50 Cans
- Energy! (Rare Holo-Spray)
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 55 Cans
- 1 Battle Pass Level
- 60 Cans
- 1 Battle Pass Level
Exclusive Cosmetics
Here is a closer look at the 5 exclusive in-game cosmetics and the multi-tier badge.