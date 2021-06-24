All Arenas Shop price changes in Genesis Collection Event update Apex Legends
Sorry, L-Star mains.
Arenas was introduced to Apex Legends at the beginning of Season 9: Legacy. Since then, it hasn’t really changed much, aside from the rotating maps. That all changed with the Genesis Collection Event update. Many changes poured into Arenas, and one of the biggest changes was the pricing of weapons, utilities and Legend abilities from the Arena shop. It’s been made clear from gameplay that many weapons, utilities and abilities were overpriced, while others were undervalued. Here are all price changes to the Arenas Shop brought by the Genesis Collection Event update.
Weapon price changes
All weapon and weapon upgrade price increases and decreases.
Pistols
- P2020
- [Decrease ↓] Level 1 Upgrade 50 -> 25
- [Decrease ↓] Level 2 Upgrade 125 -> 75
- [Decrease ↓] Level 3 Upgrade 200 -> 150
- RE-45
- [Decrease ↓] 250 -> 200
Shotguns
- EVA-8 Auto
- [Increase ↑] 250 -> 300
- Mastiff Shotgun
- [Decrease ↓] 500 -> 400
Sub Machine Guns (SMGs)
- R-99
- [Decrease ↓] 550 -> 500
- Volt SMG
- [Increase ↑] 500 -> 550
Light Machine Guns (LMGs)
- Spitfire
- [Increase ↑] 550 -> 600
- L-Star
- [Increase ↑] 400 -> 500
Assault Rifles (ARs)
- R-301 Carbine
- [Increase ↑] Level 2 Upgrade 300 -> 350
Marksman
- G7 Scout
- [Increase ↑] 350 -> 400
- [Decrease ↓] Level 3 Upgrade 250 -> 200
- 30-30 Repeater
- [Increase ↑] 350 -> 400
- [Decrease ↓] Level 3 Upgrade 250 -> 200
Note: no changes to Sniper Rifle prices occurred in this update.
Utility price changes
- Arc Star
- [Increase ↑] 100 -> 125
- Gold Backpack
- [Increase ↑] 250 -> 300
Legend Ability price changes
- Crypto
- [Decrease ↓] EMP (Ultimate): 600 -> 500
- [Decrease ↓] Drone (Tactical): 100 -> 50
- Revenant
- [Decrease ↓] Death Totem (Ultimate): 600 -> 500
- Lifeline
- [Increase ↑] DOC Drone (Tactical): 50 -> 75
- Fuse
- [Decrease ↓] Knuckle Cluster (Tactical): 150 -> 75
- Bloodhound
- [Increase ↑] Beast of the Hunt (Ultimate): 350 -> 450
Note: All prices are measured in crafting materials.