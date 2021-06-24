All Arenas Shop price changes in Genesis Collection Event update Apex Legends

Arenas was introduced to Apex Legends at the beginning of Season 9: Legacy. Since then, it hasn’t really changed much, aside from the rotating maps. That all changed with the Genesis Collection Event update. Many changes poured into Arenas, and one of the biggest changes was the pricing of weapons, utilities and Legend abilities from the Arena shop. It’s been made clear from gameplay that many weapons, utilities and abilities were overpriced, while others were undervalued. Here are all price changes to the Arenas Shop brought by the Genesis Collection Event update.

Weapon price changes

All weapon and weapon upgrade price increases and decreases.

Pistols

P2020 [Decrease ↓] Level 1 Upgrade 50 -> 25 [Decrease ↓] Level 2 Upgrade 125 -> 75 [Decrease ↓] Level 3 Upgrade 200 -> 150

RE-45 [Decrease ↓] 250 -> 200



Shotguns

EVA-8 Auto [Increase ↑] 250 -> 300

Mastiff Shotgun [Decrease ↓] 500 -> 400



Sub Machine Guns (SMGs)

R-99 [Decrease ↓] 550 -> 500

Volt SMG [Increase ↑] 500 -> 550



Light Machine Guns (LMGs)

Spitfire [Increase ↑] 550 -> 600

L-Star [Increase ↑] 400 -> 500



Assault Rifles (ARs)

R-301 Carbine [Increase ↑] Level 2 Upgrade 300 -> 350



Marksman

G7 Scout [Increase ↑] 350 -> 400 [Decrease ↓] Level 3 Upgrade 250 -> 200

30-30 Repeater [Increase ↑] 350 -> 400 [Decrease ↓] Level 3 Upgrade 250 -> 200



Note: no changes to Sniper Rifle prices occurred in this update.

Utility price changes

Arc Star [Increase ↑] 100 -> 125

Gold Backpack [Increase ↑] 250 -> 300



Legend Ability price changes

Crypto [Decrease ↓] EMP (Ultimate): 600 -> 500 [Decrease ↓] Drone (Tactical): 100 -> 50

Revenant [Decrease ↓] Death Totem (Ultimate): 600 -> 500

Lifeline [Increase ↑] DOC Drone (Tactical): 50 -> 75

Fuse [Decrease ↓] Knuckle Cluster (Tactical): 150 -> 75

Bloodhound [Increase ↑] Beast of the Hunt (Ultimate): 350 -> 450



Note: All prices are measured in crafting materials.