All Badge of Justice vendor locations in World of Warcraft Classic Burning Crusade

The Badge of Justices are an item you’ll be attempting to farm as you progress through World of Warcraft Classic’s Burning Crusade adventure. This currency is rewarded to you for completing many Heroic versions of the dungeons and raids that you can complete in the Burning Crusade expansion. When you have enough Badge of Justice currency, there are multiple vendors you can visit to redeem for worthwhile rewards.

All Badge of Justice vendor locations

There are six vendors you can turn in your Badge of Justice rewards to in Burning Crusade.

G’eras: They are located at Shattrath City at 51.0, 41.2

Kayri: They are at Isle of Quel’Danas in the Sun’s Reach Armory on the top floor at 50.0, 39.8

Shaani: They are at Isle of Quel’Danas in Sun’s Reach Harbor at 51.4, 32.6

Smith Hauthaa: They are at Isle of Quel’Danas in the Sun’s Reach Armory at location 50.6, 40.8

All of these NPCs will accept your Badge of Justice currency and provide with you a variety of useful items you can add to your weaponry, increasing your gear and giving you access to the best items when you reach the end content for Burning Crusade. G’eras will be the first one you visit as they’re available throughout a majority of the game. The other three, Kayri, Shanni, and Smith Hauthaa, appear after the third phase of the Shattered Sun Offensive.