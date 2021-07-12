All banned Pokémon in the Great League Remix in Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8 – July 2021

If you’re looking to compete in the Great League Remix in Pokémon Go’s Battle League Season 8, you want to make sure you’re preparing to use the correct Pokémon. What makes the Great League Remix a Remix is that you will not use certain Pokémon in this league category. It follows all the same rules as the traditional Great League, so you won’t be able to use any Pokémon that exceeds a maximum of 1,500 CP. But you will not be able to use the top 20 used during the Great League battles in June 2021. The top 20 Pokémon are off the table for you to use, forcing you and other players to switch up your roster to fit these new rules.

We’ve listed out the best Pokémon teams and the Great League Remix tier list that you can use to help make your decision, but these are all 20 Pokémon that have been banned from the Great League Remix for July 2021.

Alolan Marowak

Alolan Ninetales

Altaria

Azumarill

Bastiodon

Defense Forme Deoxys

Galarian Stunfisk

Galvantula

Medicham

Meganium

Pelipper

Politoed

Scrafty

Skarmory

Swampert

Talonflame

Toxicroak

Umbreon

Venusaur

Vigoroth

Some obvious favorites showing up here are Azumarill, Defense Forme Deoxys, Galarian Stunfisk, Politoed, Scrafty, Swampert, Talonflame, and Venusaur. These Pokémon are notorious for appearing in the Great League and were expected to show up on this list. Following Altaria’s Community Day, it’s expected more players were eager to test it out in combat against other players, and the Alolan forms of Marowak and Ninetales have steadily become more popular given their moveset changes.

Overall, the list limits many players to using some untraditional Pokémon, which could make the Great League Remix of July 2021 much more interesting than the regular competition already can become.